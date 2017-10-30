Monday’s high school sports roundup: Mecklenburg County tennis teams move to semis

Elevator
↑Lake Norman Charter girls tennis: Seeking fourth straight state title, Lake Norman Charter beat Maiden 5-3 to reach the 2A semifinals Monday.
↑Butler basketball: Beginning its 21st season this year, Butler High’s boys basketball team has won 13 conference championships, produced 13 players who scored at least 1,000 career points and sent 30 players to college.
↑Myers Park, Charlotte Catholic girls tennis: both squads advanced to state semifinal matches Monday. Complete results below.
Carmel Christian names new baseball coach
Carmel Christian has hired Chris Manriquez as its varsity baseball coach. Manriquez is a graduate of Marist College and has 17 years experience coaching baseball in Florida, New York and North Carolina.
For the past two seasons, he was assistant coach at Union Academy, where he helped the team to a 20-6 record and a conference title last season. Manriquez also is head coach of Showcase Baseball Academy, a travel team that competes nationally.
NCHSAA Tennis Results
MYERS PARK 6, PROVIDENCE 0
1 Singles Katie Weber (So.)
Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Sullivan Higson (Sr.)
Providence (Charlotte, NC)
6-3 6-2
2 Singles Leah Wallihan (Sr.)
Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Sylvia Mihailescu (Jr.)
Providence (Charlotte, NC)
6-4 2-6 1-0 (10-4)
3 Singles Emily Holderness (Jr.)
Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Zoe Wojnowich (Fr.)
Providence (Charlotte, NC)
6-2 6-1
4 Singles Halle Futch (So.)
Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)
Def. April Song (So.)
Providence (Charlotte, NC)
6-2 6-3
5 Singles Elyse Duley (Fr.)
Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Sydney Garceau (Jr.)
Providence (Charlotte, NC)
6-1 6-0
6 Singles Catie Holshouser (Sr.)
Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Skylar Davidson (Sr.)
Providence (Charlotte, NC)
6-0 6-0
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 5, WEDDINGTON 1
Name Name Set 1 Set 2 Set 3
1 Singles Sarah Merrill (Jr.)
Weddington (Matthews, NC)
Def. Rose Kenny (So.)
Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC)
6-3 6-4
2 Singles Catie Nelson (Sr.)
Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Nele Steffens (Fr.)
Weddington (Matthews, NC)
6-2 1-6 1-0 (10-7)
3 Singles Lizzy Fiepke (Sr.)
Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Riya Vasa (So.)
Weddington (Matthews, NC)
7-5 6-1
4 Singles Logan Stuckey (Jr.)
Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Hailey Kimner (So.)
Weddington (Matthews, NC)
6-0 6-1
5 Singles Domenica Merino (Fr.)
Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Madeline Wasulko (So.)
Weddington (Matthews, NC)
6-7 (5-7) 6-4 1-0 (10-3)
6 Singles Carly Barhorst (Sr.)
Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC)
Def. Karen Reyes (Jr.)
Weddington (Matthews, NC)
6-4 6-2
