North Meck ball carrier Michael Ward gets stopped by the Mallard Creek defense during a prep football game Friday, October 20, 2017. Mallard Creek won then, but the teams meet in a second round playoff Friday JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

High School Football Update: NCHSAA, NCISAA, SCHSL scores, schedules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 11, 2017 8:38 PM

NORTH CAROLINA

4AA

Friday

West

North Mecklenburg 27, Richmond Senior 23

Providence 54, South Mecklenburg 12

Myers Park 28, East Mecklenburg 6

Hough 41, Ardrey Kell 16

East

Raleigh Millbrook 27, Fayetteville Britt 14

Apex Middle Creek 43, Wilmington Laney 6

Pinecrest 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 19

Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Fuquay-Varina 14

Next Friday

West

North Mecklenburg (9-3) at Mallard Creek (11-0)

Providence (9-3) at Greensboro Page (10-1)

Myers Park (11-1) at Butler (8-2)

Hough (9-3) at West Forsyth (11-0)

East

Raleigh Millbrook (6-6) at Wake Forest (11-0)

Apex Middle Creek (9-3) at Raleigh Sanderson (8-3)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (8-4) at Raleigh Garner (7-4)

Raleigh Leesville Road (8-4) at Cary Green Hope (9-2)

4A

Friday

West

Porter Ridge 49, Davie County 27

East Forsyth 35, Mooresville 6

Vance 34, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6

Hickory Ridge 41, West Charlotte 0

East

Fayetteville Seventy-First 23, Durham Jordan 13

Knightdale 20, Spring Lake Overhills 18

Wake Forest Heritage 34, Purnell Swett 13

Hope Mills South View 38, Jamestown Ragsdale 34

Next Friday

West

Porter Ridge (8-4) at Harding (10-1)

East Forsyth (8-4) at West Mecklenburg (8-3)

Vance (9-3) at Kernersville Glenn (10-1)

Hickory Ridge (10-2) at South Caldwell (1-10)

East

Fayetteville Seventy-First (9-3) at Scotland County (9-1)

Knightdale (7-5) at Winterville South Central (9-2)

Wake Forest Heritage (11-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-0)

Hope Mills South View (9-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (11-0)

3AA

Friday

West

Mount Tabor 34, Ashbrook 6

Watauga 21, Asheville 9

Sun Valley 45, Marvin Ridge 35

Cuthbertson 35, Alexander Central 28

South Iredell 44, Northwest Cabarrus 34

A.L. Brown 44, Asheville Erwin 34

Southwest Guilford 48, Statesville 0

Asheville Reynolds 52, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

East

Clayton 42, Pittsboro Northwood 10

Clayton Cleveland 53, Northern Durham 10

Greenville Conley 59, Northern Guilford 7

Eastern Guilford 31, Durham Hillside 12

Lee County 40, Greensboro Smith 0

Fayetteville Cape Fear 44, Hillsborough Orange 6

Greensboro Dudley 21, Southeast Guilford 13

Wilmington New Hanover 55, West Brunswick 21

Next Friday

West

Watauga (10-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (10-2)

Cuthbertson (5-7) at Sun Valley (9-3)

A.L. Brown (10-2) at South Iredell (10-2)

Southwest Guilford (9-3) at Asheville Reynolds (11-1)

East

Clayton Cleveland (8-4) at Clayton (12-0)

Greenville Conley 911-1) at Eastern Guilford (10-2)

Fayetteville Cape Fear (9-3) at Lee County (12-0)

Greensboro Dudley (10-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (11-1)

3A

Friday

West

Charlotte Catholic 43, West Caldwell 7

Stuart Cramer 21, Concord 20

Weddington 55, Hickory 24

Hunter Huss 34, West Rowan 14

Jay M. Robinson 69, Waynesville Tuscola 35

Crest 49, Monroe 20

Rockingham County 47, Freedom 29

Kings Mountain 48, Forestview 13

East

Western Alamance 59, Eastern Wayne 20

Wilson Fike 30, Erwin Triton 14

Jacksonville 56, Jacksonville Northside 22

Fayetteville Sanford 36, Rocky Mount 16

Southern Nash 76, Fayetteville Westover 12

Eastern Alamance 20, Northwest Guilford 13

Fayetteville Smith 44, West Carteret 14

Havelock 56, Burlington Williams 7

Next Friday

West

Stuart Cramer (8-4) at Charlotte Catholic (12-0)

Weddington (9-3) at Hunter Huss (8-4)

Crest (8-4) at Jay M. Robinson (10-2)

Rockingham County (9-3) at Kings Mountain (11-1)

East

Wilson Fike (9-3) at Western Alamance (12-0)

Jacksonville (10-2) at Fayetteville Sanford (11-1)

Eastern Alamance (10-2) at Southern Nash (11-1)

Fayetteville Smith (9-3) at Havelock (11-1)

2AA

Friday

West

South Point 48, West Iredell 0

Shelby 49, Newton-Conover 20

Fred T. Foard 16, Maiden 0

Mount Pleasant 35, East Lincoln 0

Franklin 52, Smoky Mountain 27

Canton Pisgah 34, Wilkes Central 20

Morganton Patton 26, North Surry 10

Hibriten 57, Bandys 6

East

East Duplin 54, St. Pauls 14

West Stokes 24, Bunn 19

Nash Central 41, High Point Andrews 7

Roanoke Rapids 43, Randleman 7

South Granville 41, Washington 21

West Craven 28, Richlands 7

Ledford 21, Anson 14

North Davidson 52, Forest Hills 18

Next Friday

West

Shelby (10-2) at South Point (12-0)

Fred T. Foard (9-3) at Mount Pleasant (10-2)

Canton Pisgah (7-5) at Franklin (12-0)

North Surry (11-1) at Hibriten (12-0)

East

West Stokes (9-3) at East Duplin (12-0)

Roanoke Rapids (9-3) at Nash Central (10-2)

West Craven (7-5) at South Granville (12-0)

Ledford (9-2) at North Davidson (11-1)

2A

Friday

West

Reidsville 51, West Lincoln 0

East Montgomery 10, East Rutherford 7

Lincolnton 39, Graham 19

South Columbus 14, Trinity Wheatmore 0

Hendersonville 49, Brevard 0

Red Springs 19, Salisbury 7

Whiteville 45, North Wilkes 13

Mountain Heritage 50, Lexington 28

East

Elizabeth City Northeastern 55, Bertie 0

Clinton 21, Kills Devil Hills First Flight 15

Wallace-Rose Hill 42, Ayden-Grifton 3

Wilson Beddingfield 23, Farmville Central 12

Southwest Onslow 35, Goldsboro 6

Southwest Edgecombe 34, Hertford County 13

Greene Central 28, Kinston 6

East Bladen 39, Warsaw Kenan 33

Next Friday

West

East Montgomery (10-2) at Reidsville (12-0)

Lincolnton (6-6) at South Columbus (11-1)

Red Springs (9-3) at Hendersonville (9-3)

Whiteville (11-1) at Mountain Heritage (11-0)

East

Clinton (6-5) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (12-0)

Wallace-Rose Hill (10-1) at Wilson Beddingfield (8-4)

Southwest Edgecombe (10-2) at Southwest Onslow (9-3)

Greene Central (8-4) at East Bladen (11-1)

1AA

Friday

West

Polk County 30, North Rowan 22

Swain County 42, Cherryville 14

Murphy 44, South Stanly 13

East Surry 21, Starmount 14

East

Williamston Riverside 70, Princeton 51

West Montgomery 48, Rosewood 0

Lakewood 34, Pender 0

Manteo 35, Gates County 13

Next Friday

West

Polk County (8-4) at Mount Airy (11-0)

Swain County (8-4) at Bessemer City (10-1)

Murphy (10-2) at North Stanly (10-1)

East Surry (8-4) at East Wilkes (9-2)

East

Williamston Riverside (7-5) at Tarboro (11-0)

West Montgomery (10-2) at Granville Central (5-6)

Lakewood (10-2) at East Carteret (7-4)

Manteo (9-3) at Edenton Holmes (10-1)

1A

Friday

West

Community School of Davidson 29, South Stokes 22

Robbinsville 57, Rosman 16

Elkin 50, Hayesville 7

Union Academy 42, Alleghany 14

East

Chocowinity Southside 20, Pinetown Northside 0

Pamlico County 40, Albemarle 8

Plymouth 38, North Edgecombe 8

Robersonville South Creek 14, Southeast Halifax 7

Next Friday

West

Community School of Davidson (6-6) at Mitchell (10-1)

Robbinsville (8-4) at Mountain Island Charter (8-3)

Elkin (6-6) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-1)

Union Academy (8-4) at Cherokee (10-1)

East

Chocowinity Southside (7-5) at North Duplin (11-0)

Pamlico County (8-4) at Columbia (5-4)

Plymouth (7-5) at South Robeson (3-8)

Robersonville South Creek (6-6) at Northampton County (10-1)

N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Division 1

Friday

Charlotte Christian 47, Providence Day 21

Division 2

Friday

Charlotte Country 25, Cannon School 16

Charlotte Latin 27, Fayetteville Trinity Christian 16

Next Friday

Charlotte Country Day (7-5) at Charlotte Latin (8-4)

Division 3

Friday

Fayetteville Village Christian 41, Harrells Christian 8

Southlake Christian 16, Concord First Assembly 9 (OT)

Next Friday

Southlake Christian (5-6) at Fayetteville Village Christian (9-4)

SOUTH CAROLINA

5A

Friday

Upper State

Greenwood 28, Greenville T.L. Hanna 21

Roebuck Dorman 36, Mauldin 9

Gaffney 21, Northwestern 10

Simpsonville Hillcrest 33, Spartanburg 14

Lower State

Dutch Fork 42, West Florence 14

Summerville 17, Sumter 10

Columbia Spring Valley 35, Conway 28

North Charleston Fort Dorchester 55, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 13

Next Friday

Upper State

Greenwood (9-2) at Roebuck Dorman (10-2)

Gaffney (8-4) at Simpsonville Hillcrest (10-2)

Lower State

Summerville (9-2) at Dutch Fork (11-1)

Columbia Spring Valley (11-1) at North Charleston Fort Dorchester (12-0)

4A

Friday

Upper State

GreenvSuille 42, York 27

Greer 42, South Aiken 21

South Pointe 45, Belton-Honea Path 3

Taylors Eastside 48, Blythewood Westwood 15

Lower State

Lower Richland 35, Myrtle Beach 31

Hartsville 35, Cane Bay 7

North Myrtle Beach 42, Sumter Crestwood 28

Berkeley 44, Lugoff-Elgin 19

Next Friday

Upper State

Greer (11-1) at Greenville (11-1)

Taylors Eastside (11-1) at South Pointe (12-0)

Lower State

Hartsville (11-1) at Lower Richland (7-5)

Berkeley (11-1) at North Myrtle Beach (12-0)

3A

Friday

Chapman 55, Chester 25

Williamston Palmetto 42, Seneca 20

Fairfield Central 14, Newberry 7

Greenwood Emerald 10, Spartanburg Broome 3

Lower State

Gilbert 48, Bluffton 21

Dillon 43, Daniel Island Bishop England 12

Brookland-Cayde 35, Wade Hampton 13

St. Stephens Timberland 28, Georgetown 6

Next Friday

Upper State

Williamston Palmetto (9-3) at Chapman (12-0)

Greenwood Emerald (10-3) at Fairfield Central (9-3)

Lower State

Dillon (12-0) at Gilbert (12-0)

Brookland-Cayce (8-4) at St. Stephens Timberland (9-3)

2A

Friday

Upper State

Cheraw 40, Blacksburg 6

Abbeville 61, Chesterfield 35

Saluda 28, Ninety-Six 14

Lee Central 21, Simpsonville Southside Christian 14

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Latta 7

Hemingway Carvers Bay 41, Dorchester Woodland 21

Batesburg-Leesville 42, Seabrook Island Whale Branch 21

Barnwell 28, Andrews 16

Next Friday

Upper State

Cheraw (9-3) at Abbeville (11-1)

Lee Central (11-1) at Saluda (11-1)

Lower State

Hemingway Carvers Bay (11-1) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (10-2)

Batesburg-Leesville (7-5) at Barnwell (10-1)

1A

Friday

Upper State

Lewisville 24, McCormick 22 (OT)

Ridge Spring-Monetta 7, Timmonsville 0

Lamar 55, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Williston-Elko 18, Dixie 3

Lower State

Baptist Hill 33, Green Sea-Floyds 24

Lake View 32, Cross 12

Columbia C.E. Murray 41, Hannah-Pamplico 37

Hemingway 48, Johns Island St. Johns 0

Next Friday

Upper State

Lewisville (10-2) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-3)

Williston-Elko (9-2) at Lamar (11-0)

Lower State

Lake View (8-2) at Baptist Hill (9-1)

Hemingway (11-0) at Columbia C.E. Murray (10-1)

