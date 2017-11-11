High School Football Update: NCHSAA, NCISAA, SCHSL scores, schedules

NORTH CAROLINA
4AA
Friday
West
North Mecklenburg 27, Richmond Senior 23
Providence 54, South Mecklenburg 12
Myers Park 28, East Mecklenburg 6
Hough 41, Ardrey Kell 16
East
Raleigh Millbrook 27, Fayetteville Britt 14
Apex Middle Creek 43, Wilmington Laney 6
Pinecrest 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 19
Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Fuquay-Varina 14
Next Friday
West
North Mecklenburg (9-3) at Mallard Creek (11-0)
Providence (9-3) at Greensboro Page (10-1)
Myers Park (11-1) at Butler (8-2)
Hough (9-3) at West Forsyth (11-0)
East
Raleigh Millbrook (6-6) at Wake Forest (11-0)
Apex Middle Creek (9-3) at Raleigh Sanderson (8-3)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (8-4) at Raleigh Garner (7-4)
Raleigh Leesville Road (8-4) at Cary Green Hope (9-2)
4A
Friday
West
Porter Ridge 49, Davie County 27
East Forsyth 35, Mooresville 6
Vance 34, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6
Hickory Ridge 41, West Charlotte 0
East
Fayetteville Seventy-First 23, Durham Jordan 13
Knightdale 20, Spring Lake Overhills 18
Wake Forest Heritage 34, Purnell Swett 13
Hope Mills South View 38, Jamestown Ragsdale 34
Next Friday
West
Porter Ridge (8-4) at Harding (10-1)
East Forsyth (8-4) at West Mecklenburg (8-3)
Vance (9-3) at Kernersville Glenn (10-1)
Hickory Ridge (10-2) at South Caldwell (1-10)
East
Fayetteville Seventy-First (9-3) at Scotland County (9-1)
Knightdale (7-5) at Winterville South Central (9-2)
Wake Forest Heritage (11-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-0)
Hope Mills South View (9-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (11-0)
3AA
Friday
West
Mount Tabor 34, Ashbrook 6
Watauga 21, Asheville 9
Sun Valley 45, Marvin Ridge 35
Cuthbertson 35, Alexander Central 28
South Iredell 44, Northwest Cabarrus 34
A.L. Brown 44, Asheville Erwin 34
Southwest Guilford 48, Statesville 0
Asheville Reynolds 52, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
East
Clayton 42, Pittsboro Northwood 10
Clayton Cleveland 53, Northern Durham 10
Greenville Conley 59, Northern Guilford 7
Eastern Guilford 31, Durham Hillside 12
Lee County 40, Greensboro Smith 0
Fayetteville Cape Fear 44, Hillsborough Orange 6
Greensboro Dudley 21, Southeast Guilford 13
Wilmington New Hanover 55, West Brunswick 21
Next Friday
West
Watauga (10-2) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (10-2)
Cuthbertson (5-7) at Sun Valley (9-3)
A.L. Brown (10-2) at South Iredell (10-2)
Southwest Guilford (9-3) at Asheville Reynolds (11-1)
East
Clayton Cleveland (8-4) at Clayton (12-0)
Greenville Conley 911-1) at Eastern Guilford (10-2)
Fayetteville Cape Fear (9-3) at Lee County (12-0)
Greensboro Dudley (10-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (11-1)
3A
Friday
West
Charlotte Catholic 43, West Caldwell 7
Stuart Cramer 21, Concord 20
Weddington 55, Hickory 24
Hunter Huss 34, West Rowan 14
Jay M. Robinson 69, Waynesville Tuscola 35
Crest 49, Monroe 20
Rockingham County 47, Freedom 29
Kings Mountain 48, Forestview 13
East
Western Alamance 59, Eastern Wayne 20
Wilson Fike 30, Erwin Triton 14
Jacksonville 56, Jacksonville Northside 22
Fayetteville Sanford 36, Rocky Mount 16
Southern Nash 76, Fayetteville Westover 12
Eastern Alamance 20, Northwest Guilford 13
Fayetteville Smith 44, West Carteret 14
Havelock 56, Burlington Williams 7
Next Friday
West
Stuart Cramer (8-4) at Charlotte Catholic (12-0)
Weddington (9-3) at Hunter Huss (8-4)
Crest (8-4) at Jay M. Robinson (10-2)
Rockingham County (9-3) at Kings Mountain (11-1)
East
Wilson Fike (9-3) at Western Alamance (12-0)
Jacksonville (10-2) at Fayetteville Sanford (11-1)
Eastern Alamance (10-2) at Southern Nash (11-1)
Fayetteville Smith (9-3) at Havelock (11-1)
2AA
Friday
West
South Point 48, West Iredell 0
Shelby 49, Newton-Conover 20
Fred T. Foard 16, Maiden 0
Mount Pleasant 35, East Lincoln 0
Franklin 52, Smoky Mountain 27
Canton Pisgah 34, Wilkes Central 20
Morganton Patton 26, North Surry 10
Hibriten 57, Bandys 6
East
East Duplin 54, St. Pauls 14
West Stokes 24, Bunn 19
Nash Central 41, High Point Andrews 7
Roanoke Rapids 43, Randleman 7
South Granville 41, Washington 21
West Craven 28, Richlands 7
Ledford 21, Anson 14
North Davidson 52, Forest Hills 18
Next Friday
West
Shelby (10-2) at South Point (12-0)
Fred T. Foard (9-3) at Mount Pleasant (10-2)
Canton Pisgah (7-5) at Franklin (12-0)
North Surry (11-1) at Hibriten (12-0)
East
West Stokes (9-3) at East Duplin (12-0)
Roanoke Rapids (9-3) at Nash Central (10-2)
West Craven (7-5) at South Granville (12-0)
Ledford (9-2) at North Davidson (11-1)
2A
Friday
West
Reidsville 51, West Lincoln 0
East Montgomery 10, East Rutherford 7
Lincolnton 39, Graham 19
South Columbus 14, Trinity Wheatmore 0
Hendersonville 49, Brevard 0
Red Springs 19, Salisbury 7
Whiteville 45, North Wilkes 13
Mountain Heritage 50, Lexington 28
East
Elizabeth City Northeastern 55, Bertie 0
Clinton 21, Kills Devil Hills First Flight 15
Wallace-Rose Hill 42, Ayden-Grifton 3
Wilson Beddingfield 23, Farmville Central 12
Southwest Onslow 35, Goldsboro 6
Southwest Edgecombe 34, Hertford County 13
Greene Central 28, Kinston 6
East Bladen 39, Warsaw Kenan 33
Next Friday
West
East Montgomery (10-2) at Reidsville (12-0)
Lincolnton (6-6) at South Columbus (11-1)
Red Springs (9-3) at Hendersonville (9-3)
Whiteville (11-1) at Mountain Heritage (11-0)
East
Clinton (6-5) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (12-0)
Wallace-Rose Hill (10-1) at Wilson Beddingfield (8-4)
Southwest Edgecombe (10-2) at Southwest Onslow (9-3)
Greene Central (8-4) at East Bladen (11-1)
1AA
Friday
West
Polk County 30, North Rowan 22
Swain County 42, Cherryville 14
Murphy 44, South Stanly 13
East Surry 21, Starmount 14
East
Williamston Riverside 70, Princeton 51
West Montgomery 48, Rosewood 0
Lakewood 34, Pender 0
Manteo 35, Gates County 13
Next Friday
West
Polk County (8-4) at Mount Airy (11-0)
Swain County (8-4) at Bessemer City (10-1)
Murphy (10-2) at North Stanly (10-1)
East Surry (8-4) at East Wilkes (9-2)
East
Williamston Riverside (7-5) at Tarboro (11-0)
West Montgomery (10-2) at Granville Central (5-6)
Lakewood (10-2) at East Carteret (7-4)
Manteo (9-3) at Edenton Holmes (10-1)
1A
Friday
West
Community School of Davidson 29, South Stokes 22
Robbinsville 57, Rosman 16
Elkin 50, Hayesville 7
Union Academy 42, Alleghany 14
East
Chocowinity Southside 20, Pinetown Northside 0
Pamlico County 40, Albemarle 8
Plymouth 38, North Edgecombe 8
Robersonville South Creek 14, Southeast Halifax 7
Next Friday
West
Community School of Davidson (6-6) at Mitchell (10-1)
Robbinsville (8-4) at Mountain Island Charter (8-3)
Elkin (6-6) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-1)
Union Academy (8-4) at Cherokee (10-1)
East
Chocowinity Southside (7-5) at North Duplin (11-0)
Pamlico County (8-4) at Columbia (5-4)
Plymouth (7-5) at South Robeson (3-8)
Robersonville South Creek (6-6) at Northampton County (10-1)
N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
Division 1
Friday
Charlotte Christian 47, Providence Day 21
Division 2
Friday
Charlotte Country 25, Cannon School 16
Charlotte Latin 27, Fayetteville Trinity Christian 16
Next Friday
Charlotte Country Day (7-5) at Charlotte Latin (8-4)
Division 3
Friday
Fayetteville Village Christian 41, Harrells Christian 8
Southlake Christian 16, Concord First Assembly 9 (OT)
Next Friday
Southlake Christian (5-6) at Fayetteville Village Christian (9-4)
SOUTH CAROLINA
5A
Friday
Upper State
Greenwood 28, Greenville T.L. Hanna 21
Roebuck Dorman 36, Mauldin 9
Gaffney 21, Northwestern 10
Simpsonville Hillcrest 33, Spartanburg 14
Lower State
Dutch Fork 42, West Florence 14
Summerville 17, Sumter 10
Columbia Spring Valley 35, Conway 28
North Charleston Fort Dorchester 55, Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 13
Next Friday
Upper State
Greenwood (9-2) at Roebuck Dorman (10-2)
Gaffney (8-4) at Simpsonville Hillcrest (10-2)
Lower State
Summerville (9-2) at Dutch Fork (11-1)
Columbia Spring Valley (11-1) at North Charleston Fort Dorchester (12-0)
4A
Friday
Upper State
GreenvSuille 42, York 27
Greer 42, South Aiken 21
South Pointe 45, Belton-Honea Path 3
Taylors Eastside 48, Blythewood Westwood 15
Lower State
Lower Richland 35, Myrtle Beach 31
Hartsville 35, Cane Bay 7
North Myrtle Beach 42, Sumter Crestwood 28
Berkeley 44, Lugoff-Elgin 19
Next Friday
Upper State
Greer (11-1) at Greenville (11-1)
Taylors Eastside (11-1) at South Pointe (12-0)
Lower State
Hartsville (11-1) at Lower Richland (7-5)
Berkeley (11-1) at North Myrtle Beach (12-0)
3A
Friday
Chapman 55, Chester 25
Williamston Palmetto 42, Seneca 20
Fairfield Central 14, Newberry 7
Greenwood Emerald 10, Spartanburg Broome 3
Lower State
Gilbert 48, Bluffton 21
Dillon 43, Daniel Island Bishop England 12
Brookland-Cayde 35, Wade Hampton 13
St. Stephens Timberland 28, Georgetown 6
Next Friday
Upper State
Williamston Palmetto (9-3) at Chapman (12-0)
Greenwood Emerald (10-3) at Fairfield Central (9-3)
Lower State
Dillon (12-0) at Gilbert (12-0)
Brookland-Cayce (8-4) at St. Stephens Timberland (9-3)
2A
Friday
Upper State
Cheraw 40, Blacksburg 6
Abbeville 61, Chesterfield 35
Saluda 28, Ninety-Six 14
Lee Central 21, Simpsonville Southside Christian 14
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Latta 7
Hemingway Carvers Bay 41, Dorchester Woodland 21
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Seabrook Island Whale Branch 21
Barnwell 28, Andrews 16
Next Friday
Upper State
Cheraw (9-3) at Abbeville (11-1)
Lee Central (11-1) at Saluda (11-1)
Lower State
Hemingway Carvers Bay (11-1) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (10-2)
Batesburg-Leesville (7-5) at Barnwell (10-1)
1A
Friday
Upper State
Lewisville 24, McCormick 22 (OT)
Ridge Spring-Monetta 7, Timmonsville 0
Lamar 55, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
Williston-Elko 18, Dixie 3
Lower State
Baptist Hill 33, Green Sea-Floyds 24
Lake View 32, Cross 12
Columbia C.E. Murray 41, Hannah-Pamplico 37
Hemingway 48, Johns Island St. Johns 0
Next Friday
Upper State
Lewisville (10-2) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-3)
Williston-Elko (9-2) at Lamar (11-0)
Lower State
Lake View (8-2) at Baptist Hill (9-1)
Hemingway (11-0) at Columbia C.E. Murray (10-1)
