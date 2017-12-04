‘Good morning neighborhood’: UGA fan goes viral after loud message to Auburn family

University of Georgia fans woke up Sunday morning with a sense of pride, accomplishment and excitement.
But one UGA fan decided to make his excitement heard across his whole neighborhood.
In a video posted to Facebook by Kathy Cheatham Gloer, her husband Jon Gloer is seen standing outside their home around 8 a.m. Sunday with a microphone and speaker. He’s facing his neighbor’s house, the Faulkners, who appear to be Auburn fans.
“Good morning neighborhood,” Jon Gloer starts. “We’d like to congratulate the Georgia Bulldogs on their fine SEC victory last night and I’d particularly like to say ‘Go Dawgs’ to my neighbors the Faulkners. It’s 8 o’clock on a Sunday morning. I just wanted to see if y’all would give us a shout out. GO DAWGS...wake up!”
The video, posted Sunday at 8:04 a.m., has been shared over 20,000 times and viewed over 1.6 million times.
“I have no words. Jon Gloer has totally lost his mind,” Kathy Cheatham Gloer captioned the video.
A neighbor of the Gloers and a UGA journalism student, Mary Ramsaier, also shared the video on Twitter where it was retweeted over 11,000 times.
My Georgia neighbor 8 a.m. this morning waking up our Auburn neighbors. #SECchampionship pic.twitter.com/MXvhOL4Mly— Mary Ramsaier (@MaryRamsaier) December 3, 2017
Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, Jr., was one of those retweets.
This is Great ‼️‼️ https://t.co/DkqFsj1bP5— Mecole Hardman, Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 3, 2017
“This is great!,” Hardman said Sunday afternoon about the video.
The comments are overwhelmingly positive with even Auburn fans giving Jon Gloer credit.
“I’m an Auburn fan and that’s just funny,” Alan Armstrong said on Facebook. “I've got a couple folks that I could see that would do something similar to me and I too (sic) them if they had trash talked too much after that last game.”
Jon Gloer was a walk-on on UGA’s 1980 National Championship team and had a son who went on to also be a walk-on at Georgia, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. He is now a history teacher and assistant football coach at Starr’s Mill High School.
“We are actually great friends with our neighbors, despite all the negativity,” Kathy Cheatham Gloer told the Ledger-Enquirer in a Facebook message. “Just having some fun.”
