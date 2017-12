Bears finally uncaged

It’s taken years of inspections, complaints, and citations as well as a lawsuit—but today, all that matters is that two bears are saying goodbye to their virtually barren concrete enclosures at a decrepit roadside zoo and are headed to their new home in a spacious, sprawling Colorado sanctuary. PETA's mission statement is that animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way.