NC State guard Markell Johnson facing felonious assault charges

Suspended N.C. State sophomore guard Markell Johnson faces felonious assault charges in his hometown of Cleveland after an incident on Oct. 8, according to Ohio court documents.

Johnson, Demarious Green, Michael Melton and Johnnie Pullum were all indicted in Cuyahoga County on Dec. 5. Each was jailed on Dec. 20, ordered to supply a DNA sample and released on $5,000 bond. A pretrial conference involving the four co-defendants is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in the Cuyahoga (Ohio) County Justice Center.

Efforts to reach Johnson and his attorney, John Paris, were unsuccessful.

N.C. State announced Johnson’s indefinite suspension on Dec. 16, 11 days after he was indicted. Athletic department spokesman Craig Hammel at the time cited a violation of the school’s student-athlete code of conduct as the reason for his suspension but provided no further details.

According to the school’s code of conduct, a student-athlete charged with a felony crime will be immediately and indefinitely suspended from athletics participation, pending the final disposition of all charges.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts could not be reached for comment.

Johnson started N.C. State’s first 10 games prior to his suspension.