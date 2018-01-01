More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:52

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

Pause
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

David Lindsay is missed after his murder 1:43

David Lindsay is missed after his murder

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic 1:34

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 0:34

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

  • Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

    The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

Latest News

Michigan kicker apologizes for lewd gesture at South Carolina sideline

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 07:52 PM

UPDATED 7 HOURS 41 MINUTES AGO

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin gave South Carolina’s sideline some business at the start of halftime of the Outback Bowl Monday.

And after he watched the Gamecocks rally for a come-from-behind 26-19 win, he apologized.

Nordin tweeted he regretted the lewd gesture he directed at the USC sideline, saying the heat of the moment got the best of him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nordin went 4-for-4 on the day, with a kick from 48 yards on soggy turf that put his team up 19-3.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:52

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

Pause
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

David Lindsay is missed after his murder 1:43

David Lindsay is missed after his murder

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic 1:34

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 0:34

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

  • Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

    Luke Benjamin King was born at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018, at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

View More Video