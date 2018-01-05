More Videos

  • Cam Newton's 2017 fashion

    Some of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's distinctive outfits over the past year. Newton's affinity for flashy clothing is well known, including unusual hats, garments with unusual patterns and one-of-a-kind shoes. "I stand out, I don't blend in," he says of his wardrobe.

Some of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's distinctive outfits over the past year. Newton's affinity for flashy clothing is well known, including unusual hats, garments with unusual patterns and one-of-a-kind shoes. "I stand out, I don't blend in," he says of his wardrobe.
Some of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's distinctive outfits over the past year. Newton's affinity for flashy clothing is well known, including unusual hats, garments with unusual patterns and one-of-a-kind shoes. "I stand out, I don't blend in," he says of his wardrobe. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

Cam Newton drips with fashion sauce in 2017

Helen Schawb

January 05, 2018 02:27 PM

Do we expect Cam Newton to show some characteristic fashion flair as the Panthers head to the playoffs?

Come on: Do people slip on a floor covered with sauce?

(We’ll forgive you if you’re confused now, and we’ll help you catch up: “Dripping sauce” means you have amazing style. A reporter asked him this, this week: “You’re always dripping sauce at the post-game... Playoffs coming up, bigger stage: You have something in mind?” Newton tried to beg off with a “nothing that you probably ain’t already seen” but then fessed up at the end about his real intention, as he walked away from the mic: “Wet floor signs.”)

We’d expect nothing less.

And it will come after a remarkable year, style-wise, even for Newton.

  • Cam Newton 'dripping sauce and swag' highlights from 2017

    Cam Newton heads into this Sunday's wild-card playoff game with the New Orleans Saints dripping with swag and sauce. Here are some of his comments from 2017 media appearances.

Cam Newton 'dripping sauce and swag' highlights from 2017

Cam Newton heads into this Sunday's wild-card playoff game with the New Orleans Saints dripping with swag and sauce. Here are some of his comments from 2017 media appearances.

Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

In spring, he broke the internet with a “romper” that wasn’t. (No worries if you misread the look; so did model Brooklyn Decker.)

In summer, he made Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50,” though we continue to be aghast at the notion of him not making the top 10.

In October, he got his style put into an art museum: Well, one outfit at any rate, going on a made-to-order mannequin in the Mint Museum’s “Charlotte Collects: Contemporary Couture and Fabulous Fashion.” (Don’t worry: You can still see it, through Feb. 4 at the Randolph Road location.)

And remarkably, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has managed to keep pace with his own style-mavenness throughout the actual 2017 NFL season.

As playoffs begin, our fans’ fancy may turn to those Versace pants (Barocco Accent Print in Yellow Zebra, ICYMI) he broke out for his last Super Bowl.

But for now, let’s focus on what he wore in the regular season.

Key to his fashion-forward followthrough? A hat tip must go to ... the hats. Fez (OK, OK: “brimless hat”) to feathered fedoras to the fillip of a fishing lure, he brought the flash.

Enjoy the above look at post-game outfits and on-the-field pregame shoe choices, complete with zoom-ins on the most luscious details.

Have predictions about his playoff sartorial selections? Share in the comments...

  Comments  

