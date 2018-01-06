More Videos

  • Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached”

    Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com



Turnover-prone North Carolina can’t solve Virginia’s stifling defense

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

January 06, 2018 03:00 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

North Carolina did the one thing it said it couldn’t do against Virginia – turn the ball over.

No. 8 Virginia’s stifling defense forced 18 turnovers and handed the 12th-ranked Tar Heels a 61-49 loss on Saturday.

Senior guard Joel Berry scored 17 points for UNC (12-4, 1-2 ACC), but the Heels couldn’t overcome their own mistakes.

UVa (14-1, 2-0) scored 25 points off UNC’s turnovers, while allowing only three points the other way.

The Heels have lost five straight at Virginia and are off to their worst ACC start since the 2013-14 season.

