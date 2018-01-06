Turnover-prone North Carolina can’t solve Virginia’s stifling defense

North Carolina did the one thing it said it couldn’t do against Virginia – turn the ball over.
No. 8 Virginia’s stifling defense forced 18 turnovers and handed the 12th-ranked Tar Heels a 61-49 loss on Saturday.
Senior guard Joel Berry scored 17 points for UNC (12-4, 1-2 ACC), but the Heels couldn’t overcome their own mistakes.
UVa (14-1, 2-0) scored 25 points off UNC’s turnovers, while allowing only three points the other way.
The Heels have lost five straight at Virginia and are off to their worst ACC start since the 2013-14 season.
