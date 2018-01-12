More Videos

The moment of Ketie Jones death may have been caught on camera.

The moment of Ketie Jones death may have been caught on camera.

    At around 2:47:39 on the time stamp in surveillance footage, a car's lights emerge on the road where Ketie Jones turned and then disappeared. Moments later, Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot.

At around 2:47:39 on the time stamp in surveillance footage, a car's lights emerge on the road where Ketie Jones turned and then disappeared. Moments later, Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department
At around 2:47:39 on the time stamp in surveillance footage, a car's lights emerge on the road where Ketie Jones turned and then disappeared. Moments later, Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Her murder has puzzled police since 2016. They hope new video will lead to answers.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 12, 2018 12:47 PM

Newly released surveillance footage appears to show a 2016 Charlotte homicide victim in the moments before she was killed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released the video Thursday, and it shows 26-year-old Katherine “Kétie” Memory Jones walking in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood around the time she was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, 2016.

Jones was heading home from a night out with friends shortly before 3 a.m. Her body was found in the parking lot of a business on the corner of The Plaza and Hamorton Place.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police video Thursday which shows 26-year-old Katherine “Kétie” Memory Jones walking in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood around the time she was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, 2016.
The footage, captured by a nearby building’s surveillance camera, shows Jones walking down The Plaza and eventually turning onto Hamorton Place. A few moments after she turns the corner, a car is shown backing onto Hamorton Place at about the time police believe she was shot.

Police released the video in hopes it would lead to an arrest in the case, which has puzzled investigators for more than a year.

“All I need is one good (lead),” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said of the case in October, a year after Jones was killed. Estes described the case as “wide open” at the time.

Police aren’t sure if Jones knew the person who shot her. Officials are asking anyone who was driving any of the vehicles shown in the video or who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward.

Jones was a waitress at Midwood Smokehouse, a restaurant in Plaza Midwood near where she was killed.

She was originally from Asheville and graduated from Providence High School in 2008. She then went on to study theater design at Marymount Manhattan College in New York.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

    At around 2:47:39 on the time stamp in surveillance footage, a car's lights emerge on the road where Ketie Jones turned and then disappeared. Moments later, Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot.

The moment of Ketie Jones death may have been caught on camera.

