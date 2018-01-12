Her murder has puzzled police since 2016. They hope new video will lead to answers.

More Videos 0:34 Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab Pause 2:02 The moment of Ketie Jones death may have been caught on camera. 1:06 Clay Waller cleans his bloody boat after murdering his wife 1:08 A comparison of grocery prices, and where you can find the cheapest 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:41 Jacque Waller seen at an ATM hours before her husband murdered her 0:35 Cops ambushed at police station 1:17 Charlotte police officer wounded in ambush was officer of the month in August 2017 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 2:01 Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The moment of Ketie Jones death may have been caught on camera. At around 2:47:39 on the time stamp in surveillance footage, a car's lights emerge on the road where Ketie Jones turned and then disappeared. Moments later, Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. At around 2:47:39 on the time stamp in surveillance footage, a car's lights emerge on the road where Ketie Jones turned and then disappeared. Moments later, Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

At around 2:47:39 on the time stamp in surveillance footage, a car's lights emerge on the road where Ketie Jones turned and then disappeared. Moments later, Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department