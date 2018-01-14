Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, is expected to return to the sideline for the Blue Devils’ game against Miami on Monday. Associate head coach Jeff Capel, right, served as head coach against Wake Forest on Saturday, when Coach K was sick.
Duke’s Coach K expected to return against Miami

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

January 14, 2018 07:50 PM

MIAMI

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who missed Saturday’s game with a virus, made the team’s trip to Miami on Sunday, and is on track to coach in Duke’s next game, Jon Jackson, a basketball spokesperson, said.

No. 7 Duke (15-2, 3-2 ACC) plays No. 18 Miami (13-3, 2-2) Monday night in Coral Gables.

Krzyzyewski missed Duke’s 89-71 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Jeff Capel, Duke’s associate head coach, coached in Krzyzewski’s place. Capel said after Saturday’s game that Krzyzewski had woken up with the virus, and didn’t want to get the rest of the team sick.

He also said Krzyzewski was feeling better.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

