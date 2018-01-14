Duke’s Coach K expected to return against Miami

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who missed Saturday’s game with a virus, made the team’s trip to Miami on Sunday, and is on track to coach in Duke’s next game, Jon Jackson, a basketball spokesperson, said.

No. 7 Duke (15-2, 3-2 ACC) plays No. 18 Miami (13-3, 2-2) Monday night in Coral Gables.

Krzyzyewski missed Duke’s 89-71 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Jeff Capel, Duke’s associate head coach, coached in Krzyzewski’s place. Capel said after Saturday’s game that Krzyzewski had woken up with the virus, and didn’t want to get the rest of the team sick.

He also said Krzyzewski was feeling better.