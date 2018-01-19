Funeral to be Monday in Charlotte for slain York County deputy

The funeral for Mike Doty, the York County police officer who died after being shot in an ambush by a domestic violence suspect, is set for noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, police said.

Police said they had to find a funeral space large enough to hold the expected thousands of people. Calvary, one of the region’s largest churches, has room for several thousand people.

The church was used for the funerals of slain Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers Jeff Shelton and Sean Clark, gunned down in 2007. It hosted the funeral for NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt in 2001, after he died after a crash at the Daytona 500 race.

Doty will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, police said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Doty, who died Wednesday, was returned to South Carolina Thursday in a procession of hundreds of police and first repsonders. An autopsy is set for today at the Medical Universioty of South Carolina, said Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Response and support after the officers were shot and Doty died has come from York County and across the region and nation, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and York Police Chief Andy Robinson.

The sheriff’s office has had so many offers of support that it set up a public memorial to Doty outside the Moss Justice Center in York.

The memorial has a photo of Doty on a floral arrangement, with a place under a tent for people to leave items, said sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris.

The memorial is next to a statue of a police officer that lists the other York County officers killed on duty.

More Videos 3:13 Here's what Kemba Walker had to say about the possibility of being traded from Hornets while building a new house in Charlotte Pause 2:30 One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:08 Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 1:09 Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker 0:43 Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker opens up about trade deadline 0:58 Duke’s Bagley: ‘My mindset is to keep getting better and don’t worry about what everybody has to say” 1:36 Nocolas Batum on Kemba Walker 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 1:48 Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte 2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill Dozens of law enforcement from York County and Charlotte escort the body of Det. Mike Doty of the York County Sheriff's Office Thursday to Piedmont Medical Center. Doty died Wednesday from injuries sustained after a domestic violence suspect opened fire Tuesday on York County deputies and a York police officer. Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill Dozens of law enforcement from York County and Charlotte escort the body of Det. Mike Doty of the York County Sheriff's Office Thursday to Piedmont Medical Center. Doty died Wednesday from injuries sustained after a domestic violence suspect opened fire Tuesday on York County deputies and a York police officer. Tracy Kimball

Doty’s death is the first of a law enforcement officer since 1992, when York County deputy James Brent McCants was gunned down in a traffic stop in Rock Hill.

Three other officers, and a suspect in the police shooting, were wounded in the domestic violence incident that started Monday night and ended Tuesday.

Sheriff’s K-9 Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Buddy Brown remain hospitalized in Charlotte and have undergone several surgeries. York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings, also shot, was discharged Thursday.

Doty, 37, had been an officer with the York County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. He started his career with the York Police Department. His twin brother, Chris, is also a York County deputy.

The suspect in the shooting, Christian Thomas MCall, 47, of York, remains hospitalized, and has not been charged.

Prosecutors have said there is probable cause to charge McCall with three counts of attempted murder for the shooting of three officers. The same probable cause exists for Doty’s death, prosecutors have said.

Check back for updates.