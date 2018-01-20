When all else fails, rebounding has been the key for Carolina’s success

More Videos

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

Pause
Thousands take to the streets for the Women’s March in Charlotte 0:35

Thousands take to the streets for the Women’s March in Charlotte

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 2:26

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

Women's March down MLK Blvd 1:26

Women's March down MLK Blvd

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles: Lets do it 0:24

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles: Lets do it

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 0:47

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

Charlotte Women's March participants talk about their signs 2:59

Charlotte Women's March participants talk about their signs

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 2:02

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

  • Roy Williams following win over Georgia Tech: We’ve got to be a little more dedicated to being a good defensive team

    Williams is happy with the win, but wants better stops on defense following defeat of Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Williams is happy with the win, but wants better stops on defense following defeat of Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Williams is happy with the win, but wants better stops on defense following defeat of Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Latest News

When all else fails, rebounding has been the key for Carolina’s success

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

January 20, 2018 06:01 PM

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina won a slug fest when they defeated Georgia Tech, 80-66, at the Dean E. Smith Center Saturday afternoon.

Not a literally fight, even though at one point it looked like it might come to that when Yellow Jackets’ guard Jose Alvarado stepped over Tar Heels’ senior Joel Berry II after a hard foul late in the game.

No, UNC (16-4, 5-2) didn’t get into fisticuffs with Georgia Tech (10-9, 3-3), but they did have to scratch and claw in the first half in order to pick up its fourth straight win. The Tar Heels finished the game with 14 turnovers, 10 of which came in the first half. The low point came after North Carolina took a five-point lead (17-12) after a dunk from freshman Sterling Manley. The next 11 possessions, however, were rather forgettable.

After Manley’s slam, Luke Maye missed two consecutive shots, that was followed by a turnover and another missed three from Kenny Williams. Five more turnovers would follow and the Tar Heels went almost six minutes without a made basket. Luckily when Cam Johnson (16 points) knocked down a three at the 7:48 mark it was only a two-point deficit. The Yellow Jackets didn’t do enough to take the game over during Carolina’s scoring drought. When the Tar Heels couldn’t score, or take care of the basketball, they managed to stay in the game by doing a bunch of other things well, mainly, turn things up a notch on defense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Three turnovers in (the second half), I can stand that,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well, but their (Georgia Tech) defense is good. Rebounding was big was us, no question.”

The Tar Heels scored 26 points off offensive rebounds and held a 46-25 advantage on the boards. The 22 more second-chance points than Tech was the second largest scoring margin in that category this season. The previous was a 25-2 margin over Davidson. UNC had four offensive boards on its first 10 possessions of the game, despite sticking with a smaller lineup with the 6-8 Maye and Theo Pinson (6-6) in the front court. Maye finished with a game-high 11 rebounds, while Pinson finished with 10, giving him his second career double-double. The Heels are 8-0 when Maye leads the team in scoring (17) and rebounding. Since going with the smaller lineup starting with the Boston College game on Jan. 9, Carolina has out rebounded their opponents 170-119.

The Tar Heels came into the contest averaging 13.5 offensive rebounds a game, and finished with 19 against the Yellow Jackets. Their 43.4 rebounds per game average is good enough for second in nation.

Berry said Williams has stressed that all five players on the floor crash the boards in order to make up for a lack of size in the front court.

“We have to make sure we have guys going to the rim,” Berry said. “After all the things we are doing defensively, coach puts an emphasis on making sure guys get to the boards and making sure we secure the rebound, even myself.”

Berry finished with eight rebounds in the win Saturday.

Pinson, the Swiss army knife on UNC’s roster, has averaged 8.25 rebounds the last four wins and is third on the team behind Maye and Cam Johnson (5.9 rpg) this season with an average of 5.0 rebounds per game. Being the veteran he is, he knew not to panic when the Heels struggled early in the game.

“There was a lot of game left and we have the next play mentality,” Pinson said. “We know coach is going to coach us, bottom line. He doesn’t want us to have those turnovers, but we’ve been through something like that before and we go to the next play and try to make up for it.”

While controlling the boards kept them alive, Johnson’s shooting triggered a run that allowed North Carolina to retake control of the game. Johnson (16 points) has scored 37 points in the two wins this week for the Tar Heels. He went 2 for 4 from three, improving Carolina’s record to 4-0 when he makes multiple three’s. But Johnson recognized Saturday wasn’t a terrific shooting day for the team and knew they couldn’t settle for long shots.

With Carolina still nursing a single-digit lead to start the second half, four of their first seven made baskets in the second half were layups or dunks. Two of those layups came after offensive rebounds.

“When things aren’t falling you got to try to get stuff at the basket,” Johnson said. “I think we did a good job of getting second chance points today and that changed the way in which we scored.”

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

Pause
Thousands take to the streets for the Women’s March in Charlotte 0:35

Thousands take to the streets for the Women’s March in Charlotte

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 2:26

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

Women's March down MLK Blvd 1:26

Women's March down MLK Blvd

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles: Lets do it 0:24

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles: Lets do it

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 0:47

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

Charlotte Women's March participants talk about their signs 2:59

Charlotte Women's March participants talk about their signs

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 2:02

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

  • One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

    The disappearance of Pulaski remains one of the nation’s most dramatic and deadly maritime disasters, partly because half on board died, but also because its passengers included some of the most prominent families in the southeast. Among those lost was New York Congressman William B. Rochester and six members of the Lamar family, then among the richest families in the southeast. The luxury steamship that went to the bottom of the Atlantic in 1838 with half its affluent passengers may have been found 40 miles off the coast of North Carolina. Blue Water Ventures International explains what they've found so far.

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

View More Video