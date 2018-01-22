More Videos

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:51

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker 1:09

Ed Sheeran in concert in Raleigh 0:36

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

911 call tells the story of how a boy and his mother were poisoned by carbon monoxide 1:31

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:38

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western 1:41

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

  • Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing

    In June 2013, Jeffrey Williams and his mother, Jeannie Williams, stopped for a night in the mountain town 100 miles northwest of Charlotte. Jeffrey died from carbon monoxide leaking from a swimming pool heating system, while Jeannie suffered serious injuries. Six weeks earlier, Daryl and Shirley Jenkins of Washington State had died in the same room, but officials did not immediately identify carbon monoxide as the cause of death.

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

The disappearance of Pulaski remains one of the nation’s most dramatic and deadly maritime disasters, partly because half on board died, but also because its passengers included some of the most prominent families in the southeast. Among those lost was New York Congressman William B. Rochester and six members of the Lamar family, then among the richest families in the southeast. The luxury steamship that went to the bottom of the Atlantic in 1838 with half its affluent passengers may have been found 40 miles off the coast of North Carolina. Blue Water Ventures International explains what they've found so far.