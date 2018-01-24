More Videos

Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns 2:34

This video is how Ballantyne video pitch itself to Amazon, but came up short 2:27

NASCAR champ Truex Jr. says he will miss racing with his buddy Dale Jr. 1:44

NASCAR Media Tour Highlights 4:25

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker 1:09

Here's how Duke energy is going to stop hurting eagles with wind turbines 2:00

Bird knocked out of the air by wind turbine propeller in ad for bird protections 0:32

911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western 1:41

UNC System launches new branding campaign 1:23

Mariah Woods body recovered, mother’s boyfriend charged 1:19

  • Why do people get so defensive about BBQ in the Carolinas?

    Observer food writer Kathleen Purvis explains what happens every time she writes about BBQ - and tells us the one thing that astonishes her every time she eats a barbecue sandwich.

Observer food writer Kathleen Purvis explains what happens every time she writes about BBQ - and tells us the one thing that astonishes her every time she eats a barbecue sandwich.
When the developers behind Ballantyne Corporate Park heard Amazon was accepting submissions for its massive second headquarters, they decided to act quickly to put together a bid. The plan, dubbed Amazon HQ2, will ultimately bring 50,000 jobs and about 8 million square feet of office space to the chosen city. Amazon’s public invitation for bids kicked off a massive scramble, ultimately drawing submissions from 238 cities and regions. Working through the Charlotte Regional Partnership, which coordinated proposals throughout the region, Ballantyne executives pitched Amazon on a proposal to develop the buildings on the 535-acre corporate park campus, on land that’s now a golf course.

Avian collisions with turbine blades have been an issue within the wind energy industry and an impediment to growth. The IdentiFlight® Aerial Detection System was developed to address this problem and promote the successful coexistence of avian wildlife and wind energy. The IdentiFlight system blends artificial intelligence with the high-precision optical technology to detect eagles and protect them from collisions with rotating wind turbine blades.

In June 2013, Jeffrey Williams and his mother, Jeannie Williams, stopped for a night in the mountain town 100 miles northwest of Charlotte. Jeffrey died from carbon monoxide leaking from a swimming pool heating system, while Jeannie suffered serious injuries. Six weeks earlier, Daryl and Shirley Jenkins of Washington State had died in the same room, but officials did not immediately identify carbon monoxide as the cause of death.

The disappearance of Pulaski remains one of the nation’s most dramatic and deadly maritime disasters, partly because half on board died, but also because its passengers included some of the most prominent families in the southeast. Among those lost was New York Congressman William B. Rochester and six members of the Lamar family, then among the richest families in the southeast. The luxury steamship that went to the bottom of the Atlantic in 1838 with half its affluent passengers may have been found 40 miles off the coast of North Carolina. Blue Water Ventures International explains what they've found so far.