Ty Dillon is working hard to make it easy for fans to relate to him

When the developers behind Ballantyne Corporate Park heard Amazon was accepting submissions for its massive second headquarters, they decided to act quickly to put together a bid. The plan, dubbed Amazon HQ2, will ultimately bring 50,000 jobs and about 8 million square feet of office space to the chosen city. Amazon’s public invitation for bids kicked off a massive scramble, ultimately drawing submissions from 238 cities and regions. Working through the Charlotte Regional Partnership, which coordinated proposals throughout the region, Ballantyne executives pitched Amazon on a proposal to develop the buildings on the 535-acre corporate park campus, on land that’s now a golf course.