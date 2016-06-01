Ty Dillon is working hard to make it easy for fans to relate to him

More Videos

Davie Hinshaw
When the developers behind Ballantyne Corporate Park heard Amazon was accepting submissions for its massive second headquarters, they decided to act quickly to put together a bid. The plan, dubbed Amazon HQ2, will ultimately bring 50,000 jobs and about 8 million square feet of office space to the chosen city. Amazon’s public invitation for bids kicked off a massive scramble, ultimately drawing submissions from 238 cities and regions. Working through the Charlotte Regional Partnership, which coordinated proposals throughout the region, Ballantyne executives pitched Amazon on a proposal to develop the buildings on the 535-acre corporate park campus, on land that’s now a golf course.

Avian collisions with turbine blades have been an issue within the wind energy industry and an impediment to growth. The IdentiFlight® Aerial Detection System was developed to address this problem and promote the successful coexistence of avian wildlife and wind energy. The IdentiFlight system blends artificial intelligence with the high-precision optical technology to detect eagles and protect them from collisions with rotating wind turbine blades.