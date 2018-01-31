More Videos

Signs were installed Wednesday at ends of a stretch of Carowinds Boulevard in York County, South Carolina to be named for Sheriff's Office Deputy Mike Doty. The unveiling is Friday on Doty's birthday with a ceremony for his family. He would have been 38. Doty died Jan. 17 after being shot Jan. 16 in what police said was an ambush by a domestic violence suspect outside York. The road was chosen to honor Doty because he lived in Fort Mill and was part of the county drug unit that worked often along Carowinds Boulevard.
Carowinds Blvd. to be renamed for slain York Co. officer. Ceremony on his birthday.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 31, 2018 01:34 PM

FORT MILL

York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty would have turned 38 years old Friday. But Doty died Jan. 17 after he and three other officers were shot while on duty Jan. 16.

To honor Doty and his family on Doty’s birthday, state and county officials will dedicate a portion of Carowinds Boulevard in Doty’s name at 11 a.m. Friday.

The “Detective Mike Doty Memorial Highway” will be renamed Friday, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and members of the York County Legislative Delegation in the S.C. General Assembly.

Members of Doty’s family are expected to attend. Chris Doty, Mike Doty’s twin brother, also is a sheriff’s office deputy.

The Herald reported exclusively Jan. 25 that state officials were working to rename the highway for Doty.

York County’s delegation pushed the bill quickly after Doty died. It passed unanimously through both the state House of Representatives and Senate. The stretch of road dedicated to Doty runs from Interstate 77 to the North Carolina state line. Signs are expected to be unveiled Friday, said Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill.

“This highway dedication will honor Detective Mike Doty for the sacrifice he gave to his community,” Climer said.

Sheriff’s officials wanted to make the dedication along with the legislative delegation on Mike Doty’s birthday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Three other officers were wounded in what police said was an ambush by a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, Christian McCall, was wounded in the shootout with police and remains hospitalized in good condition, officials at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte said. McCall is expected to be charged with murder and attempted murder when he is released from the hospital and extradited to York County.

Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Buddy Brown of the sheriff’s office, and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings, were released from the hospital following surgeries after being shot.

Mike Doty lived in Fort Mill and as a member of the York County drug unit, worked many of his narcotic cases along Carowinds Boulevard. Doty was a dedicated anti-drug officer who helped introduce the program used by police in York County to administer life-saving Narcan to overdose victims.

Also on Doty’s birthday on Friday, many businesses on Main Street in Fort Mill will have a “Blue Out” for Doty. Blue lights will be on along the street at businesses and at the town band stand.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

