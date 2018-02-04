Watch Alshon Jeffery make a sensational touchdown catch in the Super Bowl

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:15 South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance Pause 0:36 Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:40 First look: Amtrak train crash site in South Carolina 1:41 Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams talks about his rehab from ankle sprain 3:43 Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows 0:41 Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting 1:58 Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:36 Here's what a fashion show of condoms looks like 0:28 SC woman’s fancy new hair dryer turns into blow torch 1:29 Dozens of fire trucks show up to Charlotte airport after plane lands because of odor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former USC football player, Alshon Jeffery, is headed for the Super Bowl as the wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

Former USC football player, Alshon Jeffery, is headed for the Super Bowl as the wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com