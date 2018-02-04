More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

First look: Amtrak train crash site in South Carolina 0:40

First look: Amtrak train crash site in South Carolina

Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams talks about his rehab from ankle sprain 1:41

Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams talks about his rehab from ankle sprain

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows 3:43

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting 0:41

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:58

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Here's what a fashion show of condoms looks like 1:36

Here's what a fashion show of condoms looks like

SC woman’s fancy new hair dryer turns into blow torch 0:28

SC woman’s fancy new hair dryer turns into blow torch

Dozens of fire trucks show up to Charlotte airport after plane lands because of odor 1:29

Dozens of fire trucks show up to Charlotte airport after plane lands because of odor

Former USC football player, Alshon Jeffery, is headed for the Super Bowl as the wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
Former USC football player, Alshon Jeffery, is headed for the Super Bowl as the wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

Latest News

Watch Alshon Jeffery make a sensational touchdown catch in the Super Bowl

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 04, 2018 07:05 PM

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles wanted it all late in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Former Gamecocks star Alshon Jeffery gave it to him.

Jeffery outjumped a defender for a 34-yard touchdown, the first of the game. It put the Eagles up 9-3 on the New England Patriots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in the game, Jeffery had 17 yard gain to give his team a first down.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance

Pause
Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

First look: Amtrak train crash site in South Carolina 0:40

First look: Amtrak train crash site in South Carolina

Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams talks about his rehab from ankle sprain 1:41

Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams talks about his rehab from ankle sprain

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows 3:43

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting 0:41

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:58

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Here's what a fashion show of condoms looks like 1:36

Here's what a fashion show of condoms looks like

SC woman’s fancy new hair dryer turns into blow torch 0:28

SC woman’s fancy new hair dryer turns into blow torch

Dozens of fire trucks show up to Charlotte airport after plane lands because of odor 1:29

Dozens of fire trucks show up to Charlotte airport after plane lands because of odor

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars

View More Video