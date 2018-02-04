Watch Alshon Jeffery make a sensational touchdown catch in the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles wanted it all late in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.
Former Gamecocks star Alshon Jeffery gave it to him.
Jeffery outjumped a defender for a 34-yard touchdown, the first of the game. It put the Eagles up 9-3 on the New England Patriots.
Earlier in the game, Jeffery had 17 yard gain to give his team a first down.
