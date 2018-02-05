Video captures rabid coyote attacking car

VIDEO: On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing, Randall Margraves, the father of three of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.