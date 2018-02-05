More Videos

CPI Super Bowl ad reveals the secret Luke Kuechly hides in his closets 2:22

South Carolina train crash: One person taken from shelter area in ambulance 1:15

Scene of Amtrak crash in South Carolina shows damaged train cars 0:36

First look: Amtrak train crash site in South Carolina 0:40

Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams talks about his rehab from ankle sprain 1:41

Charlotte police shoot knife-wielding man several times, Facebook video shows 3:43

Here's what the Charlotte police chief said about the officer involved shooting 0:41

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:58

Here's what a fashion show of condoms looks like 1:36

SC woman’s fancy new hair dryer turns into blow torch 0:28

Video captures rabid coyote attacking car

Video courtesy John Schroter
Latest News

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Bystander Trey Massey live-streamed an incident where a potentially suicidal man who was armed with a knife was shot by police during an encounter with Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers Friday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The shooting took place in the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m. Police were called to the area to investigate what they called an apparent suicide attempt.

Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

National

VIDEO: On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing, Randall Margraves, the father of three of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

Here's what a fashion show of condoms looks like

Latest News

It’s nearly time again for Condom Couture, which in its fourth year will feature the work of more than 20 local designers, all made with thousands of condoms. The Feb. 24 event at The Fillmore will promote safe sex and raise money for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

This is how you can buy an NFL team. But you probably can't afford it.

Carolina Panthers

The team of legal and financial experts handling the sale of the Panthers will begin to meet with prospective ownership groups over the coming weeks. In charge of the legal side of the deal are Joe Leccese, New York-based chairman of Proskauer Rose LLP, and Billy Moore, a Charlotte-based attorney with Moore & Van Allen. Here's what needs to happen for someone to be able to buy an NFL team.