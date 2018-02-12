Beleaguered gun maker Remington points to bankruptcy court

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Remington rifle cartridges are displayed at the 35th annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas. Remington, the gunmaker beset by falling sales and lawsuits tied to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, said Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, that it has reached a financing deal that would allow it to continue operating as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo