More Videos

Video shows blood-smeared floor, body inside Douglas classroom 0:05

Video shows blood-smeared floor, body inside Douglas classroom

Pause
911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed 4:12

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand 0:52

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand

#TTLA sandwich comes together at Whole Foods 0:29

#TTLA sandwich comes together at Whole Foods

Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran 1:58

Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran

Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like. 1:21

Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like.

Political campaign season starts today 1:50

Political campaign season starts today

Senior citizens weigh in on $500 Valentine's Day pizza hat has gold on it 0:52

Senior citizens weigh in on $500 Valentine's Day pizza hat has gold on it

New Charlotte Hornet Willy Hernangomez 0:17

New Charlotte Hornet Willy Hernangomez

Watch Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform 'That's the Way' in Raleigh 1:46

Watch Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform "That's the Way" in Raleigh

Suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance

Tarpley Hitt
911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

Latest News

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

The 911 calls from the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill reveal some insight into the chaos that followed. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 23. Karson Bailey Whitesell, 19 of Rock Hill, was shot just before 4:30 p.m. She worked as a cashier at the business. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, Christopher Mendez, 28, went into the Peach Stand and shot Whitesell, ultimately killing her. Mendez, who has been charged in the killing, reportedly waited at the scene until officers arrived.

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand

Latest News

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand

Police in Gaston County say an argument between two roommates ended with one being shot in the hand Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. at a home on the 500 block of Capps Road in Bessemer City. Officials say the roommates were arguing when one shot the other in the hand with a rifle.

Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video

Latest News

Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video

A home security camera captured the moment a passenger plane crashed in a field near the town of Stepanovskoye, in the Moscow Oblast, on February 11. Seventy one people were on board the plane, including six crew members, when it crashed shortly after departing from Moscow Domodedovo Airport toward Orsk, Siberia, the Ministry of Civil Defense said. No survivors are expected. A list of the passengers and crew was also released by the Ministry of Civil Defense.

Testing bats for diseases like Rabies and Ebola

Latest News

Testing bats for diseases like Rabies and Ebola

CDC global health leadership brings the world's leading public health experts to a Guatemala cave, where rabid bats threaten human health. These examples of CDC at work in the world help protect America and all from disease threats that respect no borders.