Suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance

The 911 calls from the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill reveal some insight into the chaos that followed. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 23. Karson Bailey Whitesell, 19 of Rock Hill, was shot just before 4:30 p.m. She worked as a cashier at the business. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, Christopher Mendez, 28, went into the Peach Stand and shot Whitesell, ultimately killing her. Mendez, who has been charged in the killing, reportedly waited at the scene until officers arrived.