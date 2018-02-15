The victims of the Douglas High mass shooting

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the names of the 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. But relatives and friends of 16 of the victims took to social media on Thursday to mourn and honor the people they lost. They were:

▪ Jaime Guttenberg, a student at the school, was killed during the rampage. Her father, Fred, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get's through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

▪ Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, was at school Wednesday and died in the shooting. His older brother Miguel, who graduated from Douglas High last year, shared the news via an Instagram post early Thursday morning. “Words can not describe my pain,” he wrote. “I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy.”

▪ Alyssa Alhadeff, a 15-year-old freshman, had been reported missing by her grandmother on Wednesday after the shooting. Her cousin Ariella Del Quaglio confirmed the student's death via Facebook on Thursday.

▪ Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who was critically injured after jumping in front of the shooter to protect students, died from his wounds early Thursday morning. The school’s football team announced the news on its Twitter account.

▪ Gina Montalto, a 14-year-old freshman, served on the school’s winter guard team. She died late Wednesday night, friends and family confirmed on social media. Montalto had been missing after the shooting and was not answering her phone.

One of her color guard instructors from middle school, Manuel Miranda, posted about her death Wednesday night.

“My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you my sweet angel,” Miranda told the Miami Herald. Miranda taught Montalto last year at Westglades Middle School in Broward. “She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring always smiling and wanting to help.”

The Stoneman Douglas winter guard group was scheduled to perform at a regional event in Tampa this weekend.

Gina Montalto

▪ Nicholas Dworet, a senior who had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis, was killed. Glenn Greenwald, a journalist with The Intercept, shared the news on Twitter.

▪ Luke Hoyer was confirmed to have died on the third floor of the school by family members.

“This has devastated our family and we’re all in shock and disbelief. Our hearts are broken. Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved,” posted his uncle, Toni Brownlee on Facebook. “Also, pray for the other families whose loved were also murdered so cruelly.”

His aunt, Mary Stroud-Gibbs, also shared her pain: “Our Luke was a precious child, who just went to school yesterday not knowing what was to come.”

▪ Carmen Schentrup, a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist, was confirmed dead Thursday morning by several friends on social media.

▪ Meadow Pollack, a senior, planned to to attend Lynn University​. She was confirmed dead early Thursday.

“Please say a prayer for the family of an amazing girl I got to call my bestfriend growing up,” posted her friend Gii Lovito on Facebook. “Her life was taken way too soon and I have no words to describe how this feels.”

Meadow Pollack

▪ Joaquin Oliver, 17, was born in Venezuela and moved to the U.S. at the age of three with his family. He had become a U.S. citizen in Jan. 2017.

His Instagram account includes several photos with his mother and sister, with whom he was extremely close. His girlfriend Victoria González confirmed he was killed in the massacre.

▪ Alaina Petty, 14, was confirmed dead, according to friends and family.

“There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,” said Claudette McMahon Joshi, Petty’s great aunt. “ Our hearts are with them and all the families touched by this tragedy.”

▪ Cara Loughran was confirmed dead by a peer counselor at her church.

“RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life,” her neighbor wrote on Facebook.

▪ Chris Hixon, the athletic director at the high school, was confirmed dead by family and friends Thursday. He previously served as South Broward’s athletic director.

▪ Alex Schachter, a marching band student, was confirmed dead by a former instructor as well as by Congregation Beth Am in Longwood.

▪ Scott Beigel, 35, was a geography teacher at the school who unlocked his classroom to allow panicked students to take shelter inside during the shooting. He was struck and killed by a bullet while closing the door behind them.

Kelsey Friend, one of the students whose lives he saved, told CNN "When he opened the door, he had to relock it so that we could stay safe, but he didn't get the chance.

Directly addressing Beigel's family, Friend said "Thank you for bringing and having this amazing person in life and giving him the power to be stronger than I could have ever been."

▪ Peter Wong, 15, was last seen on Wednesday wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding a door open so other people could escape, said his cousin, Aaron Chen. Chen later confirmed Wong was killed in an interview with First Coast News. “He wasn’t supposed to die,” Chen said. “He was supposed to grow old with me.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the full list of names of victims until all family members are notified.

This story will be continually updated as more information becomes available.

El Nuevo Herald Staff Writer Johanna A. Alvarez contributed to this report.

