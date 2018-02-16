SC couple’s grandson was killed in Florida high school shooting

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:30 Bobbie Cavnar gives his acceptance speech Pause 3:45 Belmont educator honored as nation's best teacher 2:16 Suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance 0:05 Video shows blood-smeared floor, body inside Douglas classroom 4:12 911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed 0:52 Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand 0:29 #TTLA sandwich comes together at Whole Foods 1:58 Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran 1:21 Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like. 1:50 Political campaign season starts today Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Students and faculty talk about the moments when a shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and opened fire. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff

Students and faculty talk about the moments when a shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and opened fire. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff