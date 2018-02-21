More Videos

Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school? 0:39

Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school?

Pause
See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark 0:45

See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark

Panthers' Rae Carruth talks: He wants to raise the son he tried to kill 7:01

Panthers' Rae Carruth talks: He wants to raise the son he tried to kill

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker on Black History Month, Michael Jordan 1:02

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker on Black History Month, Michael Jordan

Bobbie Cavnar gives his acceptance speech 3:30

Bobbie Cavnar gives his acceptance speech

Belmont educator honored as nation's best teacher 3:45

Belmont educator honored as nation's best teacher

Suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance 2:16

Suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance

Video shows blood-smeared floor, body inside Douglas classroom 0:05

Video shows blood-smeared floor, body inside Douglas classroom

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed 4:12

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand 0:52

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand

Rev. Billy Graham's life in photos

See photos from the life of evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, who died Wednesday morning, Feb. 21, 2018 at his home in North Carolina.
Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school?

Latest News

Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school?

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday that he’s forming a new school safety committee that will be charged with developing recommendations for how to improve safety in the state’s schools. During a press conference Tuesday in Shelby, Moore said that the committee will look at a myriad of issues, with arming teachers as a possibility after getting feedback from school districts and law enforcement.

Panthers' Rae Carruth talks: He wants to raise the son he tried to kill

Latest News

Panthers' Rae Carruth talks: He wants to raise the son he tried to kill

Rae Carruth has spent the last seventeen years of his life behind bars. In 2001, the star Carolina Panthers wide-receiver was convicted of charges related to the murder of Cherica Adams, a beautiful 24-year-old who was seven months pregnant with his child. She was shot four times while driving her BMW by someone Carruth hired to pull the trigger. He talked to WBTV in an exclusive interview.

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

Latest News

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

The 911 calls from the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill reveal some insight into the chaos that followed. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 23. Karson Bailey Whitesell, 19 of Rock Hill, was shot just before 4:30 p.m. She worked as a cashier at the business. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, Christopher Mendez, 28, went into the Peach Stand and shot Whitesell, ultimately killing her. Mendez, who has been charged in the killing, reportedly waited at the scene until officers arrived.

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand

Latest News

Argument between NC roommates leads to one shot in hand

Police in Gaston County say an argument between two roommates ended with one being shot in the hand Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. at a home on the 500 block of Capps Road in Bessemer City. Officials say the roommates were arguing when one shot the other in the hand with a rifle.

Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video

Latest News

Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video

A home security camera captured the moment a passenger plane crashed in a field near the town of Stepanovskoye, in the Moscow Oblast, on February 11. Seventy one people were on board the plane, including six crew members, when it crashed shortly after departing from Moscow Domodedovo Airport toward Orsk, Siberia, the Ministry of Civil Defense said. No survivors are expected. A list of the passengers and crew was also released by the Ministry of Civil Defense.