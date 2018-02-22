More Videos

View from security camera of armed man being shot by police

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT team talked with an armed man for an hour before shooting and killing him outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in west Charlotte in April 2016. The district attorney ruled the police shooting was lawful.
Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school?

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday that he’s forming a new school safety committee that will be charged with developing recommendations for how to improve safety in the state’s schools. During a press conference Tuesday in Shelby, Moore said that the committee will look at a myriad of issues, with arming teachers as a possibility after getting feedback from school districts and law enforcement.

Panthers' Rae Carruth talks: He wants to raise the son he tried to kill

Rae Carruth has spent the last seventeen years of his life behind bars. In 2001, the star Carolina Panthers wide-receiver was convicted of charges related to the murder of Cherica Adams, a beautiful 24-year-old who was seven months pregnant with his child. She was shot four times while driving her BMW by someone Carruth hired to pull the trigger. He talked to WBTV in an exclusive interview.

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

911 audio tells story of Fort Mill Peach Stand shooting where teen was killed

The 911 calls from the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill reveal some insight into the chaos that followed. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 23. Karson Bailey Whitesell, 19 of Rock Hill, was shot just before 4:30 p.m. She worked as a cashier at the business. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, Christopher Mendez, 28, went into the Peach Stand and shot Whitesell, ultimately killing her. Mendez, who has been charged in the killing, reportedly waited at the scene until officers arrived.