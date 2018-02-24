NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) waits to practice for Sunday's NSCAR Cup series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) waits to practice for Sunday's NSCAR Cup series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

Latest News

NASCAR moves up start of Atlanta race due to threat of rain

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 10:50 AM

HAMPTON, Ga.

The start of Sunday's Monster Energy Cup race has been moved up one hour because of the threat of rain.

The race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will now start at 1:06 p.m. EST.

According to weather.com, there is an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday, with the probability increasing during the day. There is a 100 percent chance of rain Monday, causing additional complications for NASCAR crews that must move equipment to Las Vegas for next week's event.

Kyle Busch won the pole Friday, edging Ryan Newman. Brad Keselowski won last year's race.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

CMS superintendent says 'heart is heavy, mind is active' after Florida shooting

View More Video