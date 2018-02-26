Richard Petty cars, trophies to be sold at auction on May 12

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 1999 file photo, seven-time Winston Cup champion Richard Petty, of Level Cross, N.C., smiles as he talks in the garage area at the Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. NASCAR legend Richard Petty says after “accumulating stuff” for 80 years, it’s time to sell some of his most famous cars, trophies and other items. Petty's iconic day-glow red and Petty blue 1974 Dodge Charger is going on sale at an auction on May 12, 2018, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, along with other cars, his 1981 Daytona 500 trophy and other items. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo