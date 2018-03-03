ACC Tournament bracket locked down after Duke's win over UNC

More Videos

High school basketball: Independence wins regional final 0:53

High school basketball: Independence wins regional final

Pause
N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL 0:22

N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL

Police video shows CMPD tried to help suicidal man the day before they shot him 4:34

Police video shows CMPD tried to help suicidal man the day before they shot him

Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife 1:03

Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife

Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man 0:59

Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral 1:18

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral

Kathie Lee Gifford is at Billy Graham's funeral. Here's what she said about it. 0:40

Kathie Lee Gifford is at Billy Graham's funeral. Here's what she said about it.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman says a difference of opinion led to firing in Charlotte. 1:06

Giants GM Dave Gettleman says a difference of opinion led to firing in Charlotte.

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS 1:20

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham 1:18

Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham

VIDEO: NC State's Abdul-Malik Abu and coach Kevin Keatts thanked the fans from center court after the Wolfpack's victory over Louisville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, March 3, 2018. It was Abu's last game at PNC Arena. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: NC State's Abdul-Malik Abu and coach Kevin Keatts thanked the fans from center court after the Wolfpack's victory over Louisville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, March 3, 2018. It was Abu's last game at PNC Arena. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Latest News

ACC Tournament bracket locked down after Duke's win over UNC

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

March 03, 2018 10:49 PM

Raleigh

The ACC is all set for Brooklyn, the ACC Tournament bracket finally locked down.

The final seedings were not determined until Duke’s 74-64 victory Saturday night over North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a game that will send the Blue Devils to the Barclays Center as the No. 2 seed while the Tar Heels dropped to the No. 6 seed.

N.C. State’s 76-69 victory over Louisville at PNC Arena has the Wolfpack in the fifth seed and a scheduled 2 p.m start Wednesday against the winner of the Boston College-Georgia Tech first-round game. on Tuesday.

North Carolina will have the final game Wednesday and will open against the Syracuse-Wake Forest winner. Game time: about 9:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Virginia locked up the No. 1 seed with an impressive 17-1 record but was pushed in its final two games, needing a near-miracle finish to edge Louisville and then a tough final game against Notre Dame. Miami took the third seed.

The ACC Tournament will be the first for Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts and he’s eager to take his first team, 21-10 overall and 11-7 in the ACC, to Brooklyn.

“I’m excited about it but not to where you think I’m overwhelmed,” Keatts said. “I’m not going there goo-goo-eyed because I’m going to the ACC Tournament. I’ve played everybody who’s there.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the opportunity, excited to see what my team can do in the tournament.”

More Videos

High school basketball: Independence wins regional final 0:53

High school basketball: Independence wins regional final

Pause
N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL 0:22

N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL

Police video shows CMPD tried to help suicidal man the day before they shot him 4:34

Police video shows CMPD tried to help suicidal man the day before they shot him

Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife 1:03

Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife

Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man 0:59

Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral 1:18

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral

Kathie Lee Gifford is at Billy Graham's funeral. Here's what she said about it. 0:40

Kathie Lee Gifford is at Billy Graham's funeral. Here's what she said about it.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman says a difference of opinion led to firing in Charlotte. 1:06

Giants GM Dave Gettleman says a difference of opinion led to firing in Charlotte.

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS 1:20

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham 1:18

Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham

VIDEO: NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about NC State 'stuff,' his team, expectations and getting 21 victories after the Wolfpack's victory over Louisville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Saturday, March 3, 2018. Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke is the defending ACC Tournament champion. The Tar Heels are the defending national champions. That’s the way the postseason will begin, although both teams have a different look this season.

Notre Dame, with the return of Bonzie Colson, could be a tough out in Brooklyn. Colson, out much of the season with a broken foot, had 24 points and 14 rebounds in the 62-57 loss to the Cavaliers — Colson’s second game back.

The Irish reached the championship game last year at the Barclays Center before a 75-69 loss to Duke.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

High school basketball: Independence wins regional final 0:53

High school basketball: Independence wins regional final

Pause
N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL 0:22

N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels thinks his versatility will play well in NFL

Police video shows CMPD tried to help suicidal man the day before they shot him 4:34

Police video shows CMPD tried to help suicidal man the day before they shot him

Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife 1:03

Shooting officer's body cam video shows suicidal man charging with knife

Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man 0:59

Body cam video shows what happened when CMPD officer shot suicidal man

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral 1:18

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral

Kathie Lee Gifford is at Billy Graham's funeral. Here's what she said about it. 0:40

Kathie Lee Gifford is at Billy Graham's funeral. Here's what she said about it.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman says a difference of opinion led to firing in Charlotte. 1:06

Giants GM Dave Gettleman says a difference of opinion led to firing in Charlotte.

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS 1:20

When children want to die – why suicide screenings are on the rise in CMS

Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham 1:18

Jim Bakker and wife pay their respects to Billy Graham

High school basketball: Independence wins regional final

View More Video