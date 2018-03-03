ACC Tournament bracket locked down after Duke's win over UNC

The ACC is all set for Brooklyn, the ACC Tournament bracket finally locked down.
The final seedings were not determined until Duke’s 74-64 victory Saturday night over North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a game that will send the Blue Devils to the Barclays Center as the No. 2 seed while the Tar Heels dropped to the No. 6 seed.
N.C. State’s 76-69 victory over Louisville at PNC Arena has the Wolfpack in the fifth seed and a scheduled 2 p.m start Wednesday against the winner of the Boston College-Georgia Tech first-round game. on Tuesday.
North Carolina will have the final game Wednesday and will open against the Syracuse-Wake Forest winner. Game time: about 9:30 p.m.
Virginia locked up the No. 1 seed with an impressive 17-1 record but was pushed in its final two games, needing a near-miracle finish to edge Louisville and then a tough final game against Notre Dame. Miami took the third seed.
The ACC Tournament will be the first for Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts and he’s eager to take his first team, 21-10 overall and 11-7 in the ACC, to Brooklyn.
“I’m excited about it but not to where you think I’m overwhelmed,” Keatts said. “I’m not going there goo-goo-eyed because I’m going to the ACC Tournament. I’ve played everybody who’s there.
“I’m excited. I’m excited for the opportunity, excited to see what my team can do in the tournament.”
Duke is the defending ACC Tournament champion. The Tar Heels are the defending national champions. That’s the way the postseason will begin, although both teams have a different look this season.
Notre Dame, with the return of Bonzie Colson, could be a tough out in Brooklyn. Colson, out much of the season with a broken foot, had 24 points and 14 rebounds in the 62-57 loss to the Cavaliers — Colson’s second game back.
The Irish reached the championship game last year at the Barclays Center before a 75-69 loss to Duke.
