UNC’s Joel Berry, Luke Maye earn All-ACC honors

Senior guard Joel Berry added to his extensive resume at North Carolina and junior forward Luke Maye picked up two ACC honors on Sunday.
Both Berry and Maye were named to the All-ACC team after they became the first two UNC players to average 17 points in a season since Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins did it in 1984.
Maye was also voted as the league’s Most Improved Player.
Berry, who leads the team with 17.8 points per game and 3-pointers (79), was a second-team All-ACC pick last season. He already has been the ACC tournament MVP (in 2016) and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player (in 2017) in his standout career for the Tar Heels.
Maye emerged this season as one of the best forwards in the ACC after only starting one game in his first two seasons at UNC. The 6-8 forward from Huntersville averages 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds. He is tied for first in the ACC in field goals (223), second in rebounding, fifth in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage (.511).
Maye, who has had three 30-point games this season, has improved his scoring average by 12.2 points per game, which would be the biggest year-to-year jump in UNC history.
This is the first time since 2012 UNC has had multiple players on the All-ACC first team and 23rd time it has had two or more.
Garner’s Jerome Robinson, a junior guard at Boston College, joined the UNC players on the first team with Duke freshman Marvin Bagley, the ACC freshman and player of the year, and Virginia guard Kyle Guy.
Maye was third in the Player of the Year voting and senior wing Theo Pinson was an honorable mention All-ACC selection.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
