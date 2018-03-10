Timeline: NC State and the FBI's investigation into college basketball

A timeline of events involving the FBI's investigation into college basketball and N.C. State:

Sept. 27, 2017: 10 people, including four college basketball coaches, were arrested as part of the FBI’s investigation into two pay-to-play schemes involving agents, recruits and college basketball coaches.

Sept. 29, 2017: N.C. State athletic department spokesman Fred Demarest told The News & Observer there had been no contact between anyone at N.C. State with federal investigators or the NCAA.

Oct. 17, 2017: N.C State said it had conducted an internal review of its compliance operations. Demarest at the time said no changes were made and that Carrie Doyle, who heads the school’s compliance staff, regularly meets with the staff of the basketball program.

Oct. 20, 2017: The News & Observer requested from N.C. State any electronic communication between N.C. State employees, athletic department staff and N.C. State board of trustees members and the NCAA that mentions Dennis Smith, Jr., and the federal investigation into payoffs to players and college coaches and assistants.

Nov. 7, 2017: N.C. State responded to the public records requests with: “Any emails, correspondence, or records pertaining to a student during their enrollment at NC State is protected under FERPA. Current or former students. This includes records or correspondence involving parents.”



The response went on to say: “We have not been part of a federal investigation involving payoffs and college coaches or assistants.”

Jan. 17, 2018: N.C. State’s Office of General Counsel receives a subpoena from the grand jury empaneled by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, which is working in conjunction with the FBI’s investigation into corruption and bribery in college basketball.

Feb. 19, 2018: In response to questions about the FBI investigation from The News and Observer, N.C. State first-year head basketball coach Kevin Keatts said: “We are 100 percent not involved in this. I don’t have any concerns at all about N.C. State. I have no reason to believe at all that we have anything to do with the FBI or anything else. Obviously I wasn’t here but we don’t have anything on our end from a school standpoint or basketball. We don’t have any red flags or concerns at all.”

Feb. 23, 2018: A Yahoo Sports report alleges that while still in high school former N.C. State basketball player Dennis Smith Jr. received $73,500 in loans from ASM Sports, a sports agency owned by Andy Miller, an NBA agent with ties to the FBI investigation. Miller had been disassociated from N.C. State since 2012, athletic director Debbie Yow announces that day.

"We learned of the report this morning and it is the first we've heard about this information. The report involves an agent NC State disassociated with in 2012 (see attached letter). Of course, we will fully cooperate with any investigations or inquiries," Yow said in a statement.

A second Yahoo report published the same day contains federal documents, including an Aug. 26, 2016 email to Miller from Christian Dawkins, an ASM associate who was one of 10 people arrested in the FBI's investigation into college basketball, about contact with N.C. State basketball coach Mark Gottfried and N.C. State assistant coach Orlando Early. The email also mentions N.C. State assistant coach Butch Pierre and Brian Bowen, a Class of 2017 player who was heavily recruited by Gottfried and connected to the FBI's investigation into college basketball.

March 9, 2018: Demarest confirms that N.C. State’s Office of General Counsel received the grand jury subpoena on Jan. 17, 2018. Demarest said the subpoena is for records and that no current athletic department staff members have been interviewed. He also said that the school’s general counsel office didn’t inform the current basketball staff of the subpoena and that Keatts had no knowledge of it when he spoke about the FBI investigation on Feb. 19.