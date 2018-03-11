Live blog: Here's where the NC teams are in the NCAA tournament bracket

Six North Carolina schools have been chosen to participate in the NCAA tournament, which begins on Tuesday with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State were chosen with at-large bids. The ACC wound up with nine bids altogether.
N.C. Central (MEAC), UNC Greensboro (Southern) and Davidson (Atlantic 10) all earned automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments.
UNC (25-10) is the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will play No. 15 seed Lipscomb (23-9) at 2:45 p.m. (CBS) on Friday in Charlotte.
Never miss a local story.
Duke (26-7) is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 15 seed Iona (20-13) at 2:45 p.m. (CBS) on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
N.C. State (21-11) is the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 8 seed Seton Hall (21-11) at 4:30 p.m. (TBS) on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.
N.C. Central (19-15) will play Texas Southern (15-19) at 6:40 p.m. (truTV) on Wednesday in a play-in game in Dayton. The winner will play Xavier on Friday in Nashville, Tenn.
UNC Greensboro (27-7) is the No. 13 seed in the West Region and will play No. 4 seed Gonzaga (30-4) on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.
Davidson (21-11) is the No. 12 seed in the South Region and will play No. 5 seed Kentucky (24-10) on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.
Comments