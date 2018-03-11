North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about whether he would like to play the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte after the Tar Heels lost to Virginia in the ACC Tournament finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. ACC
Live blog: Here's where the NC teams are in the NCAA tournament bracket

By Sam Newkirk

March 11, 2018 06:12 PM

Six North Carolina schools have been chosen to participate in the NCAA tournament, which begins on Tuesday with the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.

North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State were chosen with at-large bids. The ACC wound up with nine bids altogether.

N.C. Central (MEAC), UNC Greensboro (Southern) and Davidson (Atlantic 10) all earned automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments.

UNC (25-10) is the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will play No. 15 seed Lipscomb (23-9) at 2:45 p.m. (CBS) on Friday in Charlotte.

Duke (26-7) is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 15 seed Iona (20-13) at 2:45 p.m. (CBS) on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Duke's Coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about worked and what didn't work in the Blue Devils' loss to North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday, March 9, 2018. ACC

N.C. State (21-11) is the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 8 seed Seton Hall (21-11) at 4:30 p.m. (TBS) on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about the strength of the ACC, winning tournaments and getting to Finals Fours after the Tar Heels lost to Virginia in the ACC championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 10, 2018. ACC

N.C. Central (19-15) will play Texas Southern (15-19) at 6:40 p.m. (truTV) on Wednesday in a play-in game in Dayton. The winner will play Xavier on Friday in Nashville, Tenn.

Watch part of NC Central coach LeVelle Moton's inspirational speech to his team after they won the MEAC basketball tournament championship. Jonas Pope

UNC Greensboro (27-7) is the No. 13 seed in the West Region and will play No. 4 seed Gonzaga (30-4) on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

Davidson (21-11) is the No. 12 seed in the South Region and will play No. 5 seed Kentucky (24-10) on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

