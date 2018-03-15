NC flu deaths set another record, but the worst is over

Flu deaths in North Carolina surpassed 300 this week with the addition of seven more casualties from the worst flu epidemic in the past decade.
Still, flu-related deaths are decreasing, an indication that we're at the tail end of the epidemic. As a result, some hospitals began lifting flu restrictions.
Duke University Health System ended restrictions on Monday for visitors aged 17 and under at its three Triangle hospitals and the system's ambulatory surgery centers. Charlotte-area hospitals announced Thursday that effective Friday they will resume allowing children aged 12 and under to visit patients.
UNC Hospitals, UNC Rex Healthcare and WakeMed Health & Hospitals expect to lift their visitation restrictions this month.
The death total for this flu season has now reached 305, the highest number tallied in the past decade. Two of the flu-related deaths for the week ending March 10 were reported in Wake County.
Flu-related deaths have ranged from as low as nine in the 2011-12 flu season, to a previous high of 218 in 2014-15 and again in 2017-18. The flu season starts in October and runs through May.
Hospital visits across the state for flu-like symptoms have dropped dramatically in recent weeks. Flu cases, which accounted for nearly 11 percent of hospital visits last month, are now just 3 percent of patients.
The vast majority of flu-related deaths, 224, have been among people aged 65 and older. Five of the deaths have been classified as pediatric, from infancy through age 18. In past weeks the majority who died were not vaccinated.
