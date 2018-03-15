More Videos

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself 48

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself

Pause
How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte 41

How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020 97

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020

3 things you need to know before riding the light rail train in Charlotte 37

3 things you need to know before riding the light rail train in Charlotte

CMPD's new Cadaver dog is named Morty, and he has a nose for bodies, bones, blood 70

CMPD's new Cadaver dog is named Morty, and he has a nose for bodies, bones, blood

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

From basketball star to pastor, Henry Williams shares a message with his congregation 102

From basketball star to pastor, Henry Williams shares a message with his congregation

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts 62

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts

Joy Behar makes fun of Christians, Vice President Pence. Here's how she came to apologize. 141

Joy Behar makes fun of Christians, Vice President Pence. Here's how she came to apologize.

CANZ 7.0 CMS parody of Waka Flocka’s song is a hit 283

CANZ 7.0 CMS parody of Waka Flocka’s song is a hit

A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami Trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via Twitter
A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami Trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via Twitter

Latest News

FIU pedestrian bridge collapses, people trapped underneath

By David J. Neal And Monique O. Madan

dneal@miamiherald.com

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 02:21 PM

The FIU pedestrian bridge across Southwest Eighth Street collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping an unknown number of people and cars underneath.

The bridge was installed at Southwest 109th Avenue Saturday morning, intended eventually to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail from FIU’s main campus to Sweetwater, where thousands of students live in off-campus housing or in FIU’s newer dorms.

Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation significantly reduced the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself 48

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself

Pause
How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte 41

How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020 97

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020

3 things you need to know before riding the light rail train in Charlotte 37

3 things you need to know before riding the light rail train in Charlotte

CMPD's new Cadaver dog is named Morty, and he has a nose for bodies, bones, blood 70

CMPD's new Cadaver dog is named Morty, and he has a nose for bodies, bones, blood

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

From basketball star to pastor, Henry Williams shares a message with his congregation 102

From basketball star to pastor, Henry Williams shares a message with his congregation

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts 62

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts

Joy Behar makes fun of Christians, Vice President Pence. Here's how she came to apologize. 141

Joy Behar makes fun of Christians, Vice President Pence. Here's how she came to apologize.

CANZ 7.0 CMS parody of Waka Flocka’s song is a hit 283

CANZ 7.0 CMS parody of Waka Flocka’s song is a hit

FIU installed a new pedestrian bridge over the perilous Tamiami Trail in a single morning, part of a project to provide students a safe crossing and directly connect its main campus to Sweetwater. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself 48

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself

Pause
How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte 41

How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020 97

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020

3 things you need to know before riding the light rail train in Charlotte 37

3 things you need to know before riding the light rail train in Charlotte

CMPD's new Cadaver dog is named Morty, and he has a nose for bodies, bones, blood 70

CMPD's new Cadaver dog is named Morty, and he has a nose for bodies, bones, blood

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more

From basketball star to pastor, Henry Williams shares a message with his congregation 102

From basketball star to pastor, Henry Williams shares a message with his congregation

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts 62

CMS superintendent on gun violence walkouts

Joy Behar makes fun of Christians, Vice President Pence. Here's how she came to apologize. 141

Joy Behar makes fun of Christians, Vice President Pence. Here's how she came to apologize.

CANZ 7.0 CMS parody of Waka Flocka’s song is a hit 283

CANZ 7.0 CMS parody of Waka Flocka’s song is a hit

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself

View More Video