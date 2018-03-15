Miami pedestrian bridge collapses days after installation; multiple deaths, cars trapped, police say

UNC's Roy Williams previews the Tar Heels' game with Lipscomb Pause

131 Why people left their homes to live at Jim Bakker's Heritage USA in Fort Mill

178 Here is what's next for the old Jim Bakker PTL site in Fort Mill

48 Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself

41 How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte

97 Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020

37 3 things you need to know before riding the light rail train in Charlotte

70 CMPD's new Cadaver dog is named Morty, and he has a nose for bodies, bones, blood

NC State's Dave Doeren on team's defense, backup QB Matt McKay and more