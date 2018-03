Why people left their homes to live at Jim Bakker's Heritage USA in Fort Mill

Roma McCormick moved from Delaware in 1981 to Heritage USA because she was inspired by Jim and Tammy Bakker. Now in her early 70s, she still recalls the fun of being at Heritage USA at its peak. She and her son lived for a time on the PTL campgrounds. She sang in the choir and volunteered to work the prayer phone lines.