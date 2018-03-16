UNC dispatches Lipscomb to advance in the NCAA tournament

There’s really only one way to have fun in the NCAA tournament.

“Winning is fun,” North Carolina junior Cam Johnson said. “That’s it.”

The Tar Heels, the No. 2 seed in the West region, took care of Lipscomb, the No. 15 seed, 84-66 and had a little fun in the process.

Senior wing Theo Pinson nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to send the Tar Heels (26-10) into a second-round matchup with No. 7 seed Texas A&M (21-12).

Junior guard Kenny Williams dropped in four 3-pointers and a team-high 18 points while freshman forward Sterling Manley had 10 rebounds in as many minutes off the bench.

It was all part of the fun for UNC, which won its 14th straight opening-round tournament game under coach Roy Williams. Nobody has had more fun in the tournament than the Heels. Since Williams was hired in 2003, UNC has won 43 NCAA games — the most of any team in the country during that span.

But it wasn’t until Shea Rush’s dunk, with 43 seconds left, that the Tar Heels had their real moment of fun.

North Carolina reserve player Shea Rush scores on a dunk ahead of Lipscomb's Aaron Korn (23) with :43 seconds to play during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16, 2018 bat the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Pinson, who needs no excuse to have fun, enjoyed Rush’s dunk as much as anyone. He was a bit worried Rush wasn’t going to get to the rim, though.

“I know he’s proud, you’ll probably see that on Instagram later,” Pinson said.

Williams, who is 28-0 in opening-round games in his career, gave the players the directive on Thursday to enjoy the journey of the tournament. Enjoy more of the moments, even on the off days with the media at the arena. That can be easier said than done.

Lipscomb (23-10) had its own fun in the first half. The Bisons led 12-9, and then 21-15 at 13:09, and were able to limit UNC star forward Luke Maye to one field goal in the first half.

Maye, UNC’s top scorer and rebounder during the regular season, missed his first five shots and was 1-8 at the half.

The score was tied at 31 before UNC closed the first half with a 12-3 run to take a 43-34 lead into the locker room.

The Heels, a 22-point favorite, were a little sloppy and a little restless in the first half.

“You know the first one, you just want to get out there and play,” Pinson said. “You need to get that one under your belt.”

Manley, who towered over the smaller Lipscomb lineup, provided a lift at the end of the first half. He finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

UNC got cranked up in the second half and led by double-digits for all but two possessions. Williams, Pinson, senior guard Joel Berry (14 points), Johnson (12 points) and Maye all finished with double-figures.

Maye couldn’t quite find his shot, he finished 2 of 9 from the floor, but had nine rebounds.

The Tar Heels were able to handle the Atlantic Sun champions without a standout effort from Maye.

Collectively they made up for it and by the end were having fun.

“It’s good to get this one through,” Johnson said. “I’m really excited to get to the next one.”