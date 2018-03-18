More Videos

Tar Heels Theo Pinson helps lead team 46

Tar Heels Theo Pinson helps lead team

Pause
Creighton cheerleaders break out Rocky Horror 48

Creighton cheerleaders break out Rocky Horror

In need of more cowbell 32

In need of more cowbell

UNC Tar Heels Seventh Woods energizes teammates in Charlotte dunkathon 39

UNC Tar Heels Seventh Woods energizes teammates in Charlotte dunkathon

UNC's Roy Williams previews the Tar Heels' game with Lipscomb

UNC's Roy Williams previews the Tar Heels' game with Lipscomb

Why people left their homes to live at Jim Bakker's Heritage USA in Fort Mill 131

Why people left their homes to live at Jim Bakker's Heritage USA in Fort Mill

Here is what's next for the old Jim Bakker PTL site in Fort Mill 178

Here is what's next for the old Jim Bakker PTL site in Fort Mill

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself 48

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself

How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte 41

How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020 97

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020

A dashcam video shows the FIU pedestrian bridge falling on Thursday, March 15, 2018. @o2webdev via Instagram
A dashcam video shows the FIU pedestrian bridge falling on Thursday, March 15, 2018. @o2webdev via Instagram

Latest News

Dashcam video surfaces of Miami bridge collapse from view of driver who witnessed it

By Joey Flechas, Douglas Hanks And Alex Harris

jflechas@miamiherald.com

dhanks@miamiherald.com

aharris@miamiherald.com

March 18, 2018 02:16 PM

A new video posted Friday on Instagram shows the clearest view yet of the moment the Florida International University bridge collapsed.

The shocking footage, sped up, appears to be from a dash camera on a vehicle that came to a stop next to a school bus on Southwest Eighth Street several cars away from the bridge just before the span drops to the ground in one swift motion. Several drivers immediately get out of their cars and rush toward the rubble. Others pull away.

The video was posted Friday afternoon to Instagram by user @o2webdev. It provides a new perspective of the failure of a pedestrian bridge meant to connect FIU with the city of Sweetwater over eight lanes of traffic on Eighth Street. At least six people died in the collapse, and authorities are cleaning up the rubble, removing and identifying the dead and investigating the cause.

Read more: What caused FIU’s bridge to fall? More clues come to light.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The only other video that has surfaced thus far was a grainy clip that appeared to be filmed over someone’s shoulder at a state-owned traffic monitoring center. It appeared online Thursday evening.

A county spokeswoman, Karla Damian, said the county's Traffic Management Center in Doral, which monitors more than 100 intersection cameras, found about the collapse through the media. Damian said it too late to preserve the incident before it was erased by new footage in the video system's rolling 30-minute recording loop.

"By the time that staff at the TMC attempted to access the video camera, it was already beyond the 30-minute threshold and our staff could not go back to the time of the collapse," Damian said in a statement Friday.

She noted the center's staff can only monitor a fraction of the county's intersection cameras at any one time. The bridge collapse halted traffic going both ways on one of the county's busiest east-west roads. Miami-Dade is in the early stages of installing surveillance equipment that can monitor intersections automatically.

Miami-Dade police are asking the public send in pictures and videos from the accident to aid in the invesigation. Anyone with information regarding the collapse is urged to contact the the Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2421 or 305-471-2400. Deputies are asking people to send any video(s) to mdpdfvu@gmail.com.

Read more: FIU says it knew about crack on bridge, and state’s Transportation Department did, too

The recovery effort continued Saturday morning as crews removed two of the crushed vehicles from beneath the rubble. Three of the known six victims were inside those vehicles.

First responders held a moment of silence for each body removed from the remains of the bridge. Officials hope to have all of the cars and bodies removed by the end of Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tar Heels Theo Pinson helps lead team 46

Tar Heels Theo Pinson helps lead team

Pause
Creighton cheerleaders break out Rocky Horror 48

Creighton cheerleaders break out Rocky Horror

In need of more cowbell 32

In need of more cowbell

UNC Tar Heels Seventh Woods energizes teammates in Charlotte dunkathon 39

UNC Tar Heels Seventh Woods energizes teammates in Charlotte dunkathon

UNC's Roy Williams previews the Tar Heels' game with Lipscomb

UNC's Roy Williams previews the Tar Heels' game with Lipscomb

Why people left their homes to live at Jim Bakker's Heritage USA in Fort Mill 131

Why people left their homes to live at Jim Bakker's Heritage USA in Fort Mill

Here is what's next for the old Jim Bakker PTL site in Fort Mill 178

Here is what's next for the old Jim Bakker PTL site in Fort Mill

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself 48

Kenny Smith takes to Youtube to explain how Duke will beat itself

How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte 41

How to buy a ticket to ride the light rail train in Charlotte

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020 97

Here's what the light rail in Charlotte will look like in 2020

Here is what's next for the old Jim Bakker PTL site in Fort Mill

View More Video