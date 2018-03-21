Tuesday's spring roundup: Catholic soccer star continues hot start

Junior striker Eveleen Hahn continued her blistering early-season pace Tuesday evening in Charlotte Catholic’s 3-0 girls’ soccer victory over visiting Monroe Parkwood.
Hahn, a junior, scored two goals and added an assist for the Cougars, who improved to 4-0 in Southern Carolina 3A play and 9-0 overall.
In Catholic’s nine games, Hahn has scored 21 goals and added 10 assists.
The Tuesday night spring sports schedule was cut short by bad weather, with a number of postponements and suspended games.
Sarah Boswell (South Mecklenburg girls’ soccer): Boswell scored four goals as the Sabres routed West Mecklenburg 9-0. She also had an assist.
Carter Busse (Lake Norman Charter boys’ golf), Lance Rowe (East Lincoln boys’ golf): Buse and Rowe each shot 37’s at Lincoln Country Club in Lincolnton, earning medalist honors in a South Fork 2A Conference tournament.
Anna Easter (Independence girls’ softball): Easter went 3-for-3, with two doubles, and she scored twice as the Patriots blanked Garinger 15-0.
Morgan Hart (Providence Day girls’ soccer): Hart, a freshman, scored three goals and assisted on four more in the Chargers’ 10-0 victory over Concord Cannon School.
Madison Maynard (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian girls’ softball): Maynard hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, as the Warriors trounced Concord First Assembly 11-1.
Luke McClelland (Charlotte Country Day boys’ tennis): McClelland downed Charlotte Latin’s Ian Bircak in No. 1 singles, helping the Buccaneers to an 8-1 victory.
Allee Seering (Waxhaw Cuthbertson girls’ softball): Seering, a freshman, slammed two homers and drove in four runs as Cuthbertson blanked Weddington 10-0.
Gracie Wright (Cramerton Stuart Cramer girls’ softball): Wright slammed two doubles, scored three runs, and knocked in five runs as the Storm ripped Gastonia Ashbrook 21-2.
Boys’ golf
South Fork 2A: Lake Norman Charter won a conference tournament at Lincoln Country Club with a team score of 163. Close behind were West Lincoln (167) and North Lincoln (168). Trailing were East Lincoln (174), Maiden (181), Newton-Conover and Bandys (each at 193), and Lincolnton (281).
Carter Busse of Lake Norman Charter and Lance Rowe of East Lincoln each shot a 37. Ramsey Coltrane of West Lincoln fired a 38, and Ian Johnson (Lake Norman Charter) and Chase Lackey (North Lincoln) had 39’s.
Southern Carolina 3A: Charlotte Catholic fired a 151, winning a three-way match at Cedarwood Country Club. Drew Hackett led the Cougars with a 34, and Jack Heath added a 36. Trailing in the event were Marvin Ridge (159) and Waxhaw Cuthbertson (167).
Boys’ lacrosse
Charlotte Catholic 11, Weddington 5
Boys’ tennis
Butler 5, East Mecklenburg 4: Nikhil Sadagopa and Ben Goldman took the No. 1 and 2 singles matches for East Mecklenburg, but Butler rallied for the team Southwestern 4A triumph. Butler winners were Humberto Robello, Joseph Picarelli and Walker Harrison in singles, and the teams of Landon Heisler-Harrison and Picarelli-Kevin Thai in doubles.
East Mecklenburg’s other winners were Hart Walker in singles, and the doubles team of Sadagopa and Goldman.
Charlotte Catholic 9, Monroe 0
Charlotte Country Day 8, Charlotte Latin 1: Country Day got singles victories from Luke McClelland, Taran Prakash, Bennett Turner, Kaelin Van Cleef and Michael Smith, plus victories in doubles from the teams of McClelland-Turner, Prakash-Van Cleef and Johnny Bingham-Smith. Jackson Willett posted a singles victory for Latin.
Mallard Creek 7, Mooresville 2: The Mavericks won this I-Meck 4A contest behind singles victories from Robert Cochran, Suraj Pendyala, Darabot Cheachok, and Sanjit Tatavarthy. Darabot Cheachok won a tight match in No. 4 singles with Mooresville’s Matthew Sholar, prevailing 6-2, 3-6, and 10-4 in the tiebreaker.
Mallard Creek doubles winners were the teams of Cochran-Hunter Comstock, Pendyala-Cheachok, and Tejas Pruthi-Henry Tran. Mooresville winners were Ashish Das and Kobey Godbold in singles.
Marvin Ridge 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: J.P. Boyle and Max Watson won singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores for the Mavericks in this Southern Carolina 3A clash. Other singles victors for the Mavericks were Jason Traub, Rustric Shah, Mason Burns and Golan Atreya.
South Mecklenburg 8, Olympic 1: Payton Smith, Charlie Shober, Stephen Perle, Ethan Sorell, Henry Gelinas and Michael Hickman scored singles victories for the Sabres in this SoMeck 7 4A contest.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Country Day 14, Charlotte Latin 13: Charlotte Pedlow scored six goals for Country Day, with Ellen Ambler Moseley adding three. Cece Colombo had four goals for Latin.
Girls’ soccer
Bessemer City 5, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 1: The Yellow Jackets improved to 2-4 in Big South 1A play, dropping the Patriots to 1-4.
Concord Cox Mill 9, Concord 3: Cox Mill outscored the Spiders 5-1 in the second half and won its South Piedmont 3A opener. The loss was only the second in eight games for Concord.
Covenant Day 2, Charlotte Christian 2: Freshman Sedona Dancu scored two more goals for Covenant Day, in a CISAA match halted in the second half because of lightning. Dancu has 11 goals and six assists this season.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Storm scored once in each half and improved to 3-0 in Big South 3A play.
Gastonia Forestview 9, Gastonia Huss 1: The Jaguars improved to 3-0 in Big South 3A action and are now 7-1 overall.
Lincoln Charter 2, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0: This South Piedmont 1A contest was halted in the second half by a thunderstorm.
Marvin Ridge def. Waxhaw Cuthbertson, PK’s: After a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime, the Mavericks prevailed 4-2 in penalty kicks, earning a Southern Carolina 3A win. Marvin Ridge goalkeeper Logan Boggs stopped two of the four Piedmont penalty kicks. Five different players scored for the Mavericks.
Morganton Patton 1, East Burke 1: Patton is now 1-1-1 in Foothills 2A play, with East Burke at 0-1-1.
Newton-Conover 3, West Lincoln 0: The hosts scored their first shutout of the season, improving to 2-1 in the South Fork 2A.
North Mecklenburg 6, Hopewell 0: Elista Parks’ two goals and an assist lifted the Vikings to an I-Meck 4A victory. Kelsey Nusinov had five saves in posting the shutout, and Dayanna Riera added a goal and two assists.
Providence Day 10, Concord Cannon School 0: The Chargers logged a lopsided CISAA victory, scoring eight times before halftime. Freshman Katerina Peroulas had three goals and an assist.
Salisbury North Hills Christian 3, Woodlawn School 2: Kate Fleming scored both Woodlawn goals.
South Mecklenburg 9, West Mecklenburg 0: Lacy Marvis’ three goals and two assists helped the Sabres in this SoMeck 7 4A contest. Addie Lose added a goal and two assists.
Unionville Piedmont 8, Monroe 0: Isabella Simpson (three goals, one assist) and Emma Gooch (one goal, three assists) lifted the Panthers to a Southern Carolina 3A triumph.
Valdese Draughn 4, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Draughn scored twice in each half of this Foothills 2A match.
Girls’ softball
Bessemer City 14, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0 (4 innings): The Yellow Jackets scored eight times in the third inning and held Piedmont Charter to three hits, scoring a lopsided South Piedmont 1A victory.
Central Cabarrus 3, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 0: Winning pitcher Riley Tucker
scattered eight hits for the Vikings in this South Piedmont 3A game. Tucker also had two hits at the plate, as did Maranda Benton.
Claremont Bunker Hill 4, Valdese Draughn 2: Bunker Hill held its Foothills 2A foe to three hits.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 21, Gastonia Ashbrook 2 (4 innings): Carley Womack went 4-fofr-4, scoring four runs, as the Storm rolled to a Big South 3A win. Kaylie Nelson added three hits and three runs for Stuart Cramer.
East Rutherford 6, R-S Central 4: The host Cavaliers improved to 4-2 in Southwestern 2A action and handed the Hilltoppers their first conference loss in six games.
Forest City Chase 13, Shelby 0: Makayla Gordon drove in three runs with two hits for Chase in this Southwestern 2A contest. Brinkley Morrow scored three runs.
Gastonia Forestview 10, Gastonia Huss 0: Freshman Olivia Mills tripled and drove in three runs for the Jaguars in this Big South 3A game. Winning pitcher Caroline Shoemake tossed a three-hitter, striking out eight.
Independence 15,Garinger 0 (4 innings): Abrianna Berry scored three runs, and Kayla Douglas pitched a shutout for the Patriots in their Southwestern 4A victory.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 11, Concord First Assembly 1: The Warriors scored five times in both the third and fourth innings, and pitcher Logan Bjorson fired a two-hitter. Leah Mabry had two hits and two RBI for Metrolina Christian.
Marvin Ridge 2, Charlotte Catholic 1: The Mavericks improved to 3-1 in the Southern Carolina 3A, scoring their winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Catholic fell to 4-2 in league play.
Mount Pleasant 18, Anson County 5: The Tigers scored in every inning, improving to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in Rocky River 2A play. The loss was the first for the Bearcats in three conference games.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10, Weddington 0 (5 innings): Erika Siebert and Michaela Haggerty each had two hits for the Cavaliers in their Southern Carolina 3A victory.
West Lincoln 8, Catawba Bandys 7: Down 7-3 in the middle of the sixth inning in this South Fork 2A game, West Lincoln rallied with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. McKenzie Deal had three hits for Bandys.
