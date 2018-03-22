Ready for kindergarten? Here's what to know in York, Chester, Lancaster Counties

Events are coming up for York, Chester and Lancaster County parents of kindergarten-aged children to register their child for school. Classes for the 2018-19 school year start in August.
On or by Sept. 1, 2018, students must be five years old to register for kindergarten and four years old to attend pre-kindergarten. Parents/legal guardians must provide proof of residency, a legal birth certificate and an immunization record to register their child.
The Rock Hill school district is hosting a drop-in kindergarten registration event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at the new central office, located at 386 E. Black Street.
Participants can meet local mascots, take photos in a photo booth and get a class of 2031 T-shirt for registering for five-year-old kindergarten.
Space is limited for Rock Hill’s four-year-old pre-kindergarten program, according to the school district. Options are based on where the child lives. A half-day program is available at Central Child Development Center, while a full-day program is available for students who live in an attendance zone of a Title 1 school.
The Children’s School at Sylvia Circle and Old Pointe Elementary School also offer a tuition-based full-day program. Contact the schools for more information.
A registration carnival is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for York school district parents to sign up for kindergarten registration appointments for their rising four and five-year-old children, according to the district. Screenings will take place from April 9-13 at the school where the child will attend. Contact the school for more information.
The carnival will be held at York Comprehensive High School, located at 275 East Alexander Love Highway.
At the carnival, parents can also learn about summer program opportunities for children through sixth grade. The carnival includes Inflatables, with free books and a hot dog dinner provided to the first 500 attendees.
Online annual registration for all York students opens in May, according to the school district.
Registration for Clover kindergarten students can be completed on the school district’s . Rising kindergarten students who attended a Clover pre-kindergarten program should register using the Returning Student Registration link. A New Student Registration link is available for kindergarten students attending Clover schools for the first time. website
Students will need to provide documentation to their elementary school to complete the process, according to the district’s website. Registration for pre-kindergarten students must be done in person at the school.
An online portal will open during the week of April 9 for parents to register children for five-year-old kindergarten in the Fort Mill school district, according to the district.
Parents should start the registration process online and then attend an academic screening to provide the necessary documentation and complete the process.
Academic screenings will be held April 19 for students with last names starting with A-L and April 20 for students with last names starting with M-Z. Both events will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the child’s assigned elementary school, according to the district.
To register children for Fort Mill’s half-day four-year-old kindergarten program, parents must sign up for a screening appointment, which will be held March 15-16 at Riverview Elementary School, 1300 Spratt Street. Parents should sign up for an appointment . online
The program runs five days a week with classes at Riverview and Fort Mill Elementary Schools. There is no fee for the program and a snack is provided to students. Bus transportation is available. Each class is open to 20 students.
Parents can register their child for kindergarten in Chester County elementary school offices from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Lancaster County parents can register their student for kindergarten at the school their child is zoned to attend.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
