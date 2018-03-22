New apartments are under construction just outside of uptown, as area transforms fast

Construction has started on a new apartment complex on Wilkinson Boulevard, at the site of what has long been a stalled development and reminder of the recession.
Called Broadstone Bryant Park, the 345-unit community is being developed by Arizona-based Alliance Residential. It's on 10 overgrown acres at Wilkinson Boulevard and Suttle Avenue, where the Radiator Specialty Co.’s plant once stood, churning out industrial products. That plant was demolished to make way for a major new mixed-use development, but those plans fell through after the 2008 economic crash, leaving most of the site undeveloped.
“We are thrilled to be underway on FreeMoreWest’s next great urban living experience with Broadstone Bryant Park,” said Donald Santos, an executive with Alliance Residential, in a statement.
Never miss a local story.
A spokesman for Alliance declined to disclose how much rent at the new apartments will run, saying the market will drive that when they open in the summer of 2019.
Executives have previously said that because the apartments will have surface parking, not a parking deck, they will be able to aim for lower rents than many of the apartments that have opened near uptown, where a one-bedroom can cost almost $2,000. Parking decks allow denser building but typically cost several million dollars.
At a community meeting before city council approved the rezoning plan, executives said about 75 percent of the apartments will be studios or one-bedrooms, with an average rent of $1,144. About 20 percent would be two-bedrooms going for $1,515 and the rest would be three-bedrooms for $1,685. Those could change as the market shifts, however.
Amenities will include a gym with a yoga studio, a co-working space for telecommuters, a pool, electric car-charging stations, bicycle storage, "pocket parks" and a "pet spa with a grooming station."
Hundreds of other apartments are underway or planned nearby as well.
The Arlo, a 300-unit building, is under construction on West Morehead Street. And E.C. Griffith Co. is planning to build 280 apartments a few blocks away, at West Morehead and Suttle.
Comments