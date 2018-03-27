Report: LiAngelo Ball, LaVar Ball's middle son, to declare for NBA draft

LiAngelo Ball, the middle of son of infamous basketball dad LaVar Ball, will declare for the NBA Draft.
LiAngelo Ball's agent, Harrison Gaines, told Yahoo Sports Tuesday morning, that LiAngelo, 19, had submitted his early entry paperwork to enter the June draft. LiAngelo’s older brother, Lonzo, was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball played one season at UCLA before entering the draft.
LiAngelo Ball began his freshman season at UCLA but left the team after being caught shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store in China last December. Ball and two other teammates were suspended indefinitely by the university. LaVar Ball eventually pulled his son from UCLA and eventually placed on a Lithuanian professional team, Vytautas Prienu, with his younger brother, LaMelo, whom LaVar pulled from high school.
LaMelo and LiAngelo are playing under one-year contracts, signed in January.
LiAngelo Ball, a 6-foot-5 wing, is averaging 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in Lithuania, while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range in nine games.
LiAngelo Ball was always thought the least-likely pro prospect of the three players. In fact, Fox Sports talkers Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe don’t think Ball would get selected.
Reaction to his turning pro was probably not surprising.
