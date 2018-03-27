HS Baseball Roundup: Myers Park, Hough get big wins Monday

William Flynn won a pitchers’ duel Thursday evening, firing nine innings of shutout ball as Myers Park edged host East Mecklenburg 1-0 in a 10-inning Southwestern 4A game.
Flynn scattered five hits and struck out 12, helping Myers Park remain unbeaten, at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Matt Hunter got the save for Myers Park, which won the game on an RBI hit by Donnie Dockery. East Mecklenburg starter Luke Little also was impressive.
He pitched six innings, allowing only one hit and striking out 12. Sophomore Trey Truitt went 3-for-4 for the Eagles, who fell to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in league play.
Hough downs Lake Norman
Winning pitcher J.D. Brock scattered six hits and visiting Hough downed Lake Norman 8-2 in a battle for the I-Meck 4A lead. Jack Marcello doubled and scored twice for the Huskies, who improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the league.
Scotty Diekman had a pair of hits for Lake Norman, which dropped to 8-1, 4-1.
Thursday’s top performers
Jonah Beamon (Charlotte Christian): Beamon slammed a pair of triples and scored three runs as the Knights downed CISAA rival Charlotte Country Day 9-2.
Hayden Gresham (Hopewell): Gresham slammed a double and a home run, driving in four runs and scoring twice as the Titans trounced North Mecklenburg 13-0.
Matthew Helms (Marvin Ridge): Helms, a 6-2 senior, fired a one-hitter as the Mavericks blanked visiting Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4-0.
Thursday’s other results
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 13, South Stanly 3 (5 innings): The host Eagles scored eight runs in the second inning and improved to 5-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A. South Stanly fell to 5-2.
Boiling Springs Crest 5, North Gaston 4: The Chargers improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Big South 3A action. Catawba Bandys 7, West Lincoln 2: Travis Russell singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Bandys in this South Fork 2A contest. T.J. Rosser added a pair of hits and two RBI for the winners.
Central Cabarrus 2, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 1: Stephen Kutay pitched a complete game and got the South Piedmont 3A victory.
Charlotte Christian 9, Charlotte Country Day 2: The Knights won this battle of CISAA powers, as J.T. Killen had two hits and two RBI. John Hosmer had one of Country Day’s three hits and its RBI. The Knights are now 7-3 overall, 1-0 in conference. Country Day dropped to 8-3, 0-1.
China Grove Jesse Carson 2, North Iredell 1: Maddux Holshouser pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine, carrying Jesse Carson to a North Piedmont 3A victory.
Christ the King 17, Lake Norman Christian 0: The host Crusaders rolled to their second victory in seven tries.
Concord Cox Mill 12, Concord 1 (5 innings): The Chargers scored five in the first and five more in the third, rolling to a South Piedmont 3A triumph. Matt Alderfer had two hits and three RBI.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 11, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Jay M. Robinson led only 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth but scored five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth of this South Piedmont 3A game. Michael Gracer had two hits for Northwest Cabarrus.
East Montgomery 5, Marshville Forest Hills 0: Gavin Joyce smacked a two-run double for the Eagles in this Rocky River 2A game.
East Rutherford 2, R-S Central 0: Storm Mace fired a complete-game three-hitter as the Cavaliers won a tight Southwestern 2A game. Tucker Hamrick had both RBI for East Rutherford.
Gaston Day 14, Northside Christian 2: Parker Rhyne struck out six over four innings and added three hits and three RBI for the Spartans. Cole Price scored three Gaston Day runs.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 14, Butler 5: The Ragin’ Bulls built a 6-1 lead after four innings and posted their fourth Southwestern 4A victory in five games.
Hickory 7, Boone Watauga 0: Pierson Harvey pitched a complete-game shutout as the Red Tornadoes won this Northwestern 3A-4A contest.
Hopewell 13, North Mecklenburg 0: Tyler White pitched a four-hitter as the Titans rolled to an I-Meck 4A victory. Hopewell broke open a tight game with 11 runs in the sixth inning. Aaron McMillan went 3-for-3.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 6, Weddington 4 (Southern Carolina 3A)
Lawndale Burns 8, Kings Mountain 0: The Bulldogs remained a game behind first-place Crest in the Big South 3A race, improving to 4-1 in league play. They are 8-1 overall.
Marvin Ridge 5, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3 (8 innings): The Mavericks scored twice in the top of the eighth, winning a game that had been suspended due to a thunderstorm Tuesday evening. Henry Jackson and Stephen Ridge each had a pair of hits for the victors in this Southern Carolina 3A game.
Marvin Ridge 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Stephen Ridge went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, as the Mavericks won the second game of the Southern Carolina 3A doubleheader.
McDowell 9, Valdese Draughn 4: Sydney Pike doubled and homered, driving in four runs for the Titans. Landon Biddix and Colton Singleton each had two hits for Draughn.
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 13, South Davidson 0 (5 innings): Alex McDowe went 3-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in three as the Knights rolled to a Yadkin Valley 1A victory.
Morganton Freedom 8, Morganton Patton 5: The visiting Patriots scored three times in the seventh inning and improved to 7-2 overall.
Newton Fred T. Foard 7, Lenoir Hibriten 5: The Tigers improved to 4-1 in Foothills 2A action and handed Hibriten its first league loss in four games.
North Moore 8, Albemarle 0 (Yadkin Valley 1A)
Providence 14, Berry Academy 0 (5 innings): Connor McGinty pitched a no-hitter, and the Panthers scored 11 second-inning runs.
Providence Day 2, Covenant Day 1: Justin Murray slammed a home run and pitched six shutout innings as the Chargers captured their CISAA opener. Reliever John Miralia got the victory, as Providence Day scored its winning run in the bottom of the seventh. .Ryan Shubert had a pair of hits for Covenant Day.
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 6, Winston-Salem Calvary Baptist 0: Jeremy de los Santos had three hits for the visiting Indians, who broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fifth inning.
Salisbury 4, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 1: The Hornets improved to 9-1 with this Central Carolina 2A win. Jack Fisher pitched six innings and struck out eight, and Blaine Shellhorn drove in three runs.
Shelby 3, Forest City Chase 0: Josh Smith fired a three-hitter and Nick Stites homered for the Golden Lions in their Southwestern 2A triumph.
South Iredell 3, Lincoln Charter 0: South Iredell scored once in the first and two more times in the sixth, winning this nonconference game.
Tri-City Christian 6, Hickory Christian 5: Levi Kerlick had a two-run double for Hickory Christian, which took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
West Davidson 9, Central Davidson 0 (Central Carolina 2A)
West Iredell 9, Statesville 0: John Payne had two hits and scored twice as the Warriors won a nonconference meeting of Iredell teams. Three West Iredell pitchers held the Greyhounds to five hits.
West Rowan 20, North Rowan 6: Olen Stamper and Mo Salazar each drove in four runs for the Falcons in this nonconference meeting of country rivals. Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
