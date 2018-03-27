Cayce's old downtown getting new life

When Stanton Scoma and his wife, Lindsey were looking for a place to start a coffeeshop, then didn't have to look far.
Resddients of 'O' Avenue in Cayce the two had often driven past the empty or underutilized stores fronts in what was once the river city's tiny downtown retail district. So when the owner of the storefront at 2001 State Street began cleaning up the building, the Scoma decided to pull trigger on their shop, which they are going to name Piecewise.
The Scomas will be pioneers of sorts, in the newest of greater Columbia's emerging retail districts, following the lead of State Street in West Columbia, Main Street and North Main in Columbia and Main Street in Lexington.
"Somebody has to be the first ones in," Stanton Scoma said. "Henry's is there, so we won't be the first ones in. But we'll be in the first wave."
