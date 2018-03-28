UNCC has big plans for this stop along the Blue Line light rail

SHARE COPY LINK Passengers cheered and clapped as Charlotte’s light-rail extension left the UNC Charlotte station at 10 a.m. Friday morning, opening the Lynx Blue line after four years of construction. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Passengers cheered and clapped as Charlotte’s light-rail extension left the UNC Charlotte station at 10 a.m. Friday morning, opening the Lynx Blue line after four years of construction. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com