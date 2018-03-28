HS Baseball Roundup: Ardrey Kell gets big win at rival Providence

Ardrey Kell tightened up the SoMeck 7 4A baseball race Tuesday with a 3-2 victory at Providence Tuesday.
Trey Tujetsch won a pitchers’ duel with Ethan Reese, as the Knights evened their season series at 1-1 with the Panthers. Providence edged Ardrey Kell 4-3 in 8 innings in the teams’ season opener.
Tujetsch got relief help from Luke Carpenter. The outcome left Ardrey Kell atop the conference with a 6-1 record (9-2 overall), while Providence falls to 5-1 (8-2).
Olympic, at 5-2, remains in contention.
Ardrey Kell and Providence are not scheduled to meet again during the regular season.
Tuesday’s top performers
Tyler Cox (East Lincoln): Cox, a junior, pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 in an 8-0 victory over Newton-Conover.
Joseph Haney (Southlake Christian): Haney scored three times and drove in three runs in his team’s 16-0 romp over Concord First Assembly.
Olen Stamper (West Rowan): Stamper fired a complete-game shutout, striking out 10, as West Rowan blanked North Iredell 6-0.
Tuesday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Hough 2, North Mecklenburg 1: Junior right-hander Cade McGahan fired a complete-game two-hitter, striking out six. Seth McAulay, a Western Carolina commit, slammed a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Zac Linkner drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly.
Lake Norman 7, Mooresville 3: The visiting Wildcats scored six times in the first inning. Cameron Clonch slammed a double for Mooresville.
SO MECK 7 4A
Olympic 16, Berry Academy 0: The Trojans remained a game behind league-leading Ardrey Kell.
West Mecklenburg 22, Harding 7 (game 1): The Hawks scored eight times in the fifth and six more in the seventh, breaking open what had been a tight game. Dallas Russell hit a two-run triple for Harding.
West Mecklenburg 11, Harding 1 (game 2)
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
East Mecklenburg 5, Butler 3: The Eagles scored four first-inning runs and held off a Butler comeback. Reliever Matthew Scavatto put down a Butler rally in the top of the seventh, and Michael Bixby slammed three hits.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 4, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: The Ragin’ Bulls improved to 6-1 in conference play, a half-game ahead of Myers Park. Porter Ridge dropped to 4-3.
Myers Park 9, Independence 4: Pres Cavanaugh and Patrick Alvarez each had two hits as the Mustangs improved to 5-1 in the league. Nate Brown had two hits for the Patriots, who trailed only 5-4 entering the final inning.
Rocky River 21, Garinger 0: Rocky River scored 14 runs in the sixth inning. Brent Jones had three hits and three RBI, and Jaylon Sharpe had a single, triple and two RBI.
SANDHILLS 4A
Raeford Hoke County 6, Richmond Senior 5: Hoke improved to 6-1 in the league, dropping the Raiders to 3-3.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 10, Kings Mountain 0 (5 innings)
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 9, Gastonia Forestview 1: The visiting Storm won for the fifth time in its last six games.
Gastonia Ashbrook 6, Gastonia Huss 1: The Green Wave got a two-hitter from Joe Palmer and downed their Gastonia rivals.
North Gaston 3, Lawndale Burns 0
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Jesse Carson 18, Statesville 2: Owen White doubled, tripled and drove in five runs for Jesse Carson.
East Rowan 8, South Iredell 5: The visiting Mustangs scored four times in the top of the seventh for the victory. Will Brown homered for the victors.
West Rowan 6, North Iredell 0: Daniel Durham slammed three hits for West Rowan.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 7, Concord 3: The Vikings broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. J.D. Alicea and Evan McGee each had two hits. Maven Parker went 4-for-4 for Concord.
Concord Cox Mill 2, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Chandler Riley and Cole Stockel each had a pair of hits for the victorious Chargers, while Luke Nelson smacked three hits for the Bulldogs. The outcome left Cox Mill atop the league with a 3-0 mark. Central Cabarrus is 2-0, and Jay M. Robinson is 2-1.
Northwest Cabarrus 5, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 3: Sam Walker had three hits for Northwest Cabarrus, and Keyon Rice had two hits for A.L. Brown.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4, Unionville Piedmont 3 (10 innings): John Newton had two hits and Cade Kuehler drove in two runs for the Cavaliers.
Weddington 12, Charlotte Catholic 4: The Warriors improved to 6-2 in the conference.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 4, Central Davidson 1
North Davidson 13, Lexington 0
Salisbury 4, Ledford 1: Jack Fisher was the winning pitcher, as the Hornets handed Ledford its first setback in 12 games this season. Bo Rusher got the save for Salisbury, which improved to 10-2.
South Rowan 19, Thomasville 0: Zach Power pitched a one-hitter for the victory.
West Davidson 7, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 4
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 6, North Lincoln 5: Bandys won the first-place showdown, with T.J. Rasar and Jared Crowe each driving in a pair of runs. Tyler McPeak had two hits and three RBI for North Lincoln. Bandys, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for the victory, improved to 6-1 in the league (8-1 overall). North Lincoln dropped to 6-1 (8-2).
East Lincoln 8, Newton-Conover 0: Kooper Hogue had three hits, and Derek Martin drove in four runs for the victors.
Lincolnton 6, Maiden 5: Mack Bowden and Robbie Cowie each had two hits for Maiden.
West Lincoln 6, Lake Norman Charter 5: West Lincoln scored its winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Landon Calton had two hits and two RBI for Lake Norman Charter.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Belmont South Point 7, East Rutherford 1
East Gaston 5, Forest City Chase 2: The Warriors improved to 3-5 in the league.
R-S Central 15, Shelby 0: Jace Crowe was the winning pitcher for the Hilltoppers.
PAC 7 1A
Monroe Union Academy 15, Mooresville Carolina International 2: The Cardinals improved to 5-2 in the league, scoring six times in the fifth inning.
Mountain Island Charter 7, Queens Grant 6: Mikey McRorie had three hits for the Raptors, who won the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 26, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 1: The Ironmen scored 14 times in the third inning.
Gastonia Highland Tech 12, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 1: Zane Jones had two hits and two RBI for the victors, who got a complete game from pitcher Brandon Baucom.
Lincoln Charter 5, Bessemer City 0: Jackson Farnsworth pitched six innings for the Eagles, allowing only four hits and striking out 12. Nate Callahan and Zach Orten each had two hits.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 8, North Rowan 1
South Stanly 16, South Davidson 0
West Montgomery 10, Albemarle 0
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 16, Northside Christian 0
Southlake Christian 16, Concord First Assembly 0: Derek Farley had two hits for the winners.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
Statesville Christian 8, Hickory Christian 6: B.J. Lomax and Charlie Jacobs each had two hits for the victors, while Easton Crouch drove in two runs with two hits for Hickory Christian.
NONCONFERENCE
Carolina Royals 16, Carmel Christian 7: The Royals scored nine runs in the second inning. Avery Schwartz had two hits and two RBI for Carmel Christian.
Charlotte Country Day 7, Arden Christ School 4: John Hosmer doubled and drove in two runs for the visiting Buccaneers. William Hamil also had a pair of RBI for the Bucs.
Conover Tri-City Christian 13, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0: Jonathan Frier drove in five runs for Tri-City.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 12, York Prep 0: Starter Noah Jordan and Collin Tucker each pitched a pair of scoreless innings for Metrolina Christian.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 12, Marshville Forest Hills 2: Caleb Bruce, Alex Scott and Jacob Bowman each had two hits for the Spartans.
