Patrick Graham
Charlotte nonprofit places CEO on paid leave after he's charged with assaulting woman

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

March 28, 2018 01:11 PM

The Charlotte nonprofit CEO charged in a domestic violence case has now been placed on paid administrative leave, the organization announced Wednesday.

Patrick Graham, president and CEO of Charlotte Works, was arrested early Friday and charged with assault on a female. According to his arrest warrant, he choked a woman and hit her in the face, resulting in a "busted" lip.

mugpatrickgraham.jpg
Patrick Graham, president and CEO of Charlotte Works, was arrested early Friday and charged with assault on a female.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Charlotte Works announced Graham's leave in a statement Wednesday, saying the organization's board of directors made the decision and will monitor the situation.

Staff members will handle Graham's day-to-day tasks while he's on leave, the statement said.

Harold Cogdell Jr., Graham's lawyer, called the allegations "false" in a statement Monday and said Graham eagerly awaits his day in court.

Graham was president and CEO of the Urban League of Central Carolinas before he took the lead at Charlotte Works in 2016.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

