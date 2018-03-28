On day before birthday, Huntersville doctor sentenced on child-porn charges

A Huntersville doctor who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges last year was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors say oncologist David Shope not only owned child porn, he actively sought it out. Shope sometimes posed online as a female with a young daughter who was sexually interested in other females with young daughters, requesting photographs of the mothers and their daughters.
He was sentenced the day before his 44th birthday.
Shope was on staff at Southern Oncology Specialists in Huntersville at the time of his October 2015 arreston multiple child-pornography charges. He is no longer listed on the firm’s website. According to the North Carolina Medical Board, his license has been inactive since February 2016.
In 2015, Shope used peer-to-peer software to share multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children with an undercover Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer on three separate occasions, prosecutors say.
In September 2015, Officers raided Shope's home in Huntersville, seizing computer equipment that was later found to house multiple child-porn videos, prosecutors say. One depicted sadomasochist behavior with a toddler.
Because of the amount of videos and images seized from Shope's collection and the fact that some of children were under 12, the doctor faced up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime probation.
Prosecutors recommended a 10-year sentence. Cogburn settled on eight. Afterward Shope will serve a 15-year probation and must register as a sex offender.
Last September, Shope stood before family and friends to plead guilty to possession of child pornography. Afterward, he took off his tie and gave it to his attorney. He was removing his belt when he left the room with U.S. marshals.
He will remain in custody until he is assigned a federal prison.
