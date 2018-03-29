After receiving three underwhelming proposals, city gives up on building sports complex

After a six-year quest to build an amateur sports complex, Charlotte is calling it quits.
The city said earlier this week that it received three proposals to build an indoor sports complex to host out-of-town families for basketball, volleyball and other tournaments.
But the proposals were so lacking in detail that the city said it couldn't move forward.
One of the groups proposing, Eastland Community Development Inc., also made a presentation Monday to redevelop Eastland Mall. The group said it would build a $32.5 million amateur sports complex, and asked for $15 million from the city. But the city said the group didn't have any information under required topics such as have site control; qualifications and experience; and financing.
The other two groups that bid - Universal Sports and Charlotte Flights - also didn't have any detailed information.
Randy Harrington, the city's chief financial officer, said all the groups "conveyed a high level of passion."
But he said the "consensus is that no one satisfied the RFQ proposals." That means they said what they wanted to build, but had information about how and where they would do it.
Harrington said the city would continue to monitor the amateur sports market, but it's no longer seeking new proposals.
Republican City Council member Ed Driggs said he was happy the city was willing to stop work on the idea, instead of dragging out the process.
In 2012, the city said it wanted to build an indoor amateur sports complex on the parking lot for Bojangles' Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium. One private developer expressed interest, but it could never secure financing.
One problem is there are some private business that also have indoor basketball and volleyball courts. And the city owned Charlotte Convention Center also hosts large indoor sports tournaments in its exhibit halls.
The city planned to use tourism taxes to subsidize the sports complex.
