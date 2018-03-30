CLT construction means some neighborhoods will get more noise at night

Charlotte Douglas Airport said a taxiway construction project will cause intermittent closures of two runways, changing flight patterns from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The airport is rebuilding part of Taxiway A, which runs parallel to the airport's crosswind runway. Starting April 9, the airport will close the crosswind runway and will periodically close the center north-south runway. The project will be finished in December.
During construction, the airport will shift arrivals and departures to the two north-south runways on opposite ends of the airfield.
The Federal Aviation Administration currently uses the crosswind runway for some nighttime arrivals. That allows planes to descend over the Interstate 85 corridor.
With the crosswind runway temporarily closed, the airport will shift all arrivals and departures to the north-south runways, which carry almost all traffic during the day.
"Due to the runway closures, surrounding neighborhoods located north and south of the parallel runways will experience overhead flights between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.," the airport said in a news release.
Aircraft noise has been a point of contention between the neighborhoods and the airport and FAA.
The FAA has changed flight patters in Charlotte, and now directs planes to turn sooner than before on departures. The result has been some neighborhoods in SouthPark are experiencing significant noise for the first time. Other neighborhoods in southwest Charlotte, like The Sanctuary, said aircraft noise has gotten worse since the FAA's change.
