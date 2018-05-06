UNC seniors snubbed by NBA Draft combine

The list of players invited to the NBA Draft combine was released on Friday, and college basketball fans in the Triangle might notice two big omissions.

The list, sent out to all 30 NBA teams, includes Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Gary Trent Jr., Grayson Allen, Wendell Carter and Trevon Duval. Missing were North Carolina seniors Joel Berry and Theo Pinson.

The combine will be held May 16-20 in Chicago. The former Tar Heels, who led North Carolina to the 2017 NCAA title, noticed the snub. Pinson tweeted to Berry on Saturday “more fuel to the fire my guy.”

Berry, who was the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2017, was a first-team All-ACC selection following his senior season. He was also a National Association of Basketball Coaches third-team All-American selection after averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists his senior year. During his final year in Chapel Hill, Berry passed Michael Jordan on UNC’s all-time scoring list.





UNC senior guards Joel Berry and Theo Pinson talk about the emotions that will come with playing their final game in the Smith Center on Senior Night against Miami. UNC video

Pinson was one of North Carolina’s most versatile players during his four-year career. He started all 37 games his senior year, averaging 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. He also led the Tar Heels in assists, racking up 187 as a senior.

On its latest mock draft, nbadraft.net doesn’t have either one of the four-year players being drafted. The NBA draft is June 21.