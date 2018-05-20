Carnegie Mellon awards David Tepper with honorary degree of Doctor of Business Practice

Soon-to-be Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper tells students at Carnegie Mellon's graduation ceremony that he once couldn't afford to attend an NFL game. Now, he's about to buy the Carolina Panthers.
Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Harvick says that all the kids think the trophy is Lightning McQueen's Piston Cup from the "Cars" movies.
The kangaroo that made national headlines earlier this week for busting out of its pen in rural South Carolina escaped again Thursday. The McCormick County Sheriff's Office says it was recaptured and is back in the pen.